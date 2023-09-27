“Goodnewspaper” Goes Digital: Good Good Good Partners with Libby to Provide Positive News for All Library Card Holders
Company provides good news for all with Libby’s free global access to The Goodnewspaper
Good Good Good is driven by our mission to help people feel more hopeful and empowered to do good. By publishing The Goodnewspaper on Libby, we’re ensuring our message of hope is accessible to all.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Good Good, the pioneering positive media company behind the monthly print newspaper, “The Goodnewspaper,” announced today its partnership with digital platform Libby. This collaboration ensures that library cardholders around the globe can access all issues of The Goodnewspaper at no additional cost.
— Branden Harvey, founder and CEO of Good Good Good
The Goodnewspaper, renowned for its commitment to sharing impactful positive news stories, has been delivered to thousands of homes monthly since 2017. With this new partnership, the reach is set to expand even more significantly, allowing hundreds of thousands of digital readers to immerse themselves in uplifting news from their mobile devices.
This initiative is possible because of the unwavering support from The Goodnewspaper’s paying subscribers. “Since our founding, we’ve been driven by our mission, not profit. Our aim is straightforward: to help people feel more hopeful and empowered to do good,” says Branden Harvey, founder and CEO of Good Good Good. “By publishing The Goodnewspaper for free on Libby, we’re ensuring that our message of hope is accessible to everyone, regardless of personal finances.”
About Libby:
A digital service by OverDrive, Libby offers an efficient and user-friendly platform for readers to borrow books, audiobooks, and a range of other digital publications directly from their local libraries via the Libby app, available for iOS and Android. It stands as an eco-conscious and community-focused alternative to purchasing content, connecting readers to invaluable resources like The Goodnewspaper.
How to Access:
Those with a library card from any library utilizing Libby can search for “Goodnewspaper” within the app and start reading. Good Good Good has also provided an easy-to-follow tutorial on their website for those new to the platform at https://www.goodgoodgood.co/articles/goodnewspaper-on-libby
Supporting Good Good Good:
While the Goodnewspaper is freely available on Libby, Good Good Good encourages readers to consider supporting their mission by subscribing to the print newspaper version. They offer various subscription tiers, each with unique perks. By subscribing, readers play an active role in spreading more good news to the world. For more detailed information, visit www.goodgoodgood.co/articles/goodnewspaper-on-libby
Testimonials:
“Reading The Goodnewspaper has been a breath of fresh air. In a world where bad news is omnipresent, it’s comforting to know that there’s a dedicated source for positivity,” says Jenna T., a long-time subscriber from Chicago. Similarly, Marcus C. from Texas shares, “The Goodnewspaper is more than just stories; it’s a movement towards positive change.” Samuel W., a Maryland-based librarian, shares, "Amidst the vast ocean of digital publications, The Goodnewspaper stands out brilliantly. I anticipate it will become an instant favorite among readers.”
About Good Good Good:
Good Good Good is an independent American media company that publishes good news stories and guides on how to make a difference. Good Good Good also publishes the Goodnewspaper, a monthly print newspaper filled with positive news.
You can also read daily good news stories on their website (https://www.goodgoodgood.co) or via their free daily emails (https://www.goodgoodgood.co/goodnewsletter).
Good Good Good has been written about by The New York Times, Mashable, Men's Health, The Good Trade, and more.
About The Goodnewspaper:
The Goodnewspaper is a monthly print newspaper filled with positive news. Originally launched via an award-winning Kickstarter campaign in 2017, The Goodnewspaper has been read by hundreds of thousands of readers. Each edition of the publication includes good news stories, beautiful art, action steps on ways to make a difference, and a centerfold poster designed to be hung on your wall.
Additional images are available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1AAbYM3EQ3PDPHxlnZVO24Pri0ImoYbqo?usp=sharing
The print version of The Goodnewspaper is printed on recycled paper using soy-based ink. In partnership with Climate Neutral, Good Good Good measures, reduces, and offsets 100% of its carbon footprint. The newspaper is available as a subscription delivered via USPS at https://www.goodgoodgood.co/goodnewspaper
