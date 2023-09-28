Espresa Partners with Workday Experts Stormloop Technologies to Deliver Seamless Integration for HR and People Operation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Espresa works with global clients, most of whom use Workday as their primary HR management system for payroll, employee benefits, and finance. “Our mission has always been to provide next-level service. This partnership with Stormloop, a recognized leader in the Workday Enterprise Interface Builder (EIB) space, is another step towards achieving that,” discussed Raghavan Menon, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Espresa.
HR Technology Doing the Heavy Lifting
Integrating Workday with Espresa is straightforward, with simple inbound and outbound configuration on the Espresa Platform. “Workday’s EIB generates a full demographic file that creates or updates employees within the Espresa platform,” explained Scott Rushton, Stormloop Technologies Workday Services Lead. “The fields on the file are straightforward, and the field reporting is fully customizable to meet the customer’s needs for enhanced reporting.”
Espresa and Stormloop Technologies have forged a dynamic, client-specific solution by leveraging a tailored approach. Rushton elaborated. "Once we've determined the client requirements, the integration can quickly go live, and unless there’s a new need, HR doesn't have to think about it again."
A Refined and Fast-Tracked Solution for People Operations
“Our collaboration with Stormloop simplifies integrations using Workday's EIB,” Menon revealed. “In today’s fast-paced world, we aim to provide HR with tools that streamline processes and drive success.”
With Stormloop Technologies and Espresa, HR and people teams don’t worry about the technical details but instead focus on employee engagement. “By combining forces, we can deliver quick and easy integrations with Workday,” commented Menon.”
About Espresa, Inc.
Espresa, Inc. is Powering Great Workplaces® with benefits people love. Driving global employee engagement programs, Espresa is inclusively available in all languages, time zones, and currencies. And, with Espresa LSA Plus™, companies can power flexibility and freedom of choice with integrated total well-being, recognition, and community in a single app. For more information, visit espresa.com. For media inquiries, please contact press@espresa.com.
About Stormloop Technologies
Stormloop Technologies specializes in Workday and Adaptive planning processes. Supporting clients during every technical and functional journey phase, Stormloop helps define pre-implementation, implementation, post-production support, and enhancements across all Human Capital Management (HCM) and financial platforms. For more information, visit stormlooptech.com. For media inquiries, please contact info@stormlooptech.com.
Sylvia Flores
HR Technology Doing the Heavy Lifting
Integrating Workday with Espresa is straightforward, with simple inbound and outbound configuration on the Espresa Platform. “Workday’s EIB generates a full demographic file that creates or updates employees within the Espresa platform,” explained Scott Rushton, Stormloop Technologies Workday Services Lead. “The fields on the file are straightforward, and the field reporting is fully customizable to meet the customer’s needs for enhanced reporting.”
Espresa and Stormloop Technologies have forged a dynamic, client-specific solution by leveraging a tailored approach. Rushton elaborated. "Once we've determined the client requirements, the integration can quickly go live, and unless there’s a new need, HR doesn't have to think about it again."
A Refined and Fast-Tracked Solution for People Operations
“Our collaboration with Stormloop simplifies integrations using Workday's EIB,” Menon revealed. “In today’s fast-paced world, we aim to provide HR with tools that streamline processes and drive success.”
With Stormloop Technologies and Espresa, HR and people teams don’t worry about the technical details but instead focus on employee engagement. “By combining forces, we can deliver quick and easy integrations with Workday,” commented Menon.”
About Espresa, Inc.
Espresa, Inc. is Powering Great Workplaces® with benefits people love. Driving global employee engagement programs, Espresa is inclusively available in all languages, time zones, and currencies. And, with Espresa LSA Plus™, companies can power flexibility and freedom of choice with integrated total well-being, recognition, and community in a single app. For more information, visit espresa.com. For media inquiries, please contact press@espresa.com.
About Stormloop Technologies
Stormloop Technologies specializes in Workday and Adaptive planning processes. Supporting clients during every technical and functional journey phase, Stormloop helps define pre-implementation, implementation, post-production support, and enhancements across all Human Capital Management (HCM) and financial platforms. For more information, visit stormlooptech.com. For media inquiries, please contact info@stormlooptech.com.
Sylvia Flores
Espresa, Inc.
sylvia.flores@espresa.com