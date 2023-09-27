N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet Oct. 2 in New Bern
The North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel will meet Oct. 2 at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 South Front Street, Second Floor Berne Room, New Bern. During this meeting, the Science Panel will conduct a follow-up assessment of recent studies concerning sea-level rise, review updates related to Inlet Hazard Areas, and discuss methodologies and data pertaining to oceanfront erosion rates. The meeting will begin at 11:45 a.m. The public may listen by computer or phone.
WHO: CRC Science Panel
WHAT: Meeting
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 2 at 11:45 a.m.
WHERE: New Bern Riverfront Convention Center
203 South Front Street
Second Floor Berne Room
Join by computer
Webinar number: 2425 029 3623
Webinar password: SCI2023 (7242023 from phones)
Join by phone:
415-655-0003
Access code: 242 502 93623
Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov (Please list “Science Panel” in the subject line) or in person during the meeting, but not by web conference.
The CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.
