N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet Oct. 2 in New Bern

The North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel will meet Oct. 2 at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 South Front Street, Second Floor Berne Room, New Bern. During this meeting, the Science Panel will conduct a follow-up assessment of recent studies concerning sea-level rise, review updates related to Inlet Hazard Areas, and discuss methodologies and data pertaining to oceanfront erosion rates. The meeting will begin at 11:45 a.m. The public may listen by computer or phone.

WHO: CRC Science Panel

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 2 at 11:45 a.m.

WHERE: New Bern Riverfront Convention Center

203 South Front Street

Second Floor Berne Room

Join by computer

Webinar number: 2425 029 3623

Webinar password: SCI2023 (7242023 from phones)

Join by phone:

415-655-0003

Access code: 242 502 93623



Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov (Please list “Science Panel” in the subject line) or in person during the meeting, but not by web conference.

The CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.

