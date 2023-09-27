Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,742 in the last 365 days.

N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet Oct. 2 in New Bern

The North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) Science Panel will meet Oct. 2 at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 South Front Street, Second Floor Berne Room, New Bern. During this meeting, the Science Panel will conduct a follow-up assessment of recent studies concerning sea-level rise, review updates related to Inlet Hazard Areas, and discuss methodologies and data pertaining to oceanfront erosion rates. The meeting will begin at 11:45 a.m. The public may listen by computer or phone. 

WHO:       CRC Science Panel
WHAT:      Meeting  
WHEN:      Monday, Oct. 2 at 11:45 a.m.
WHERE:    New Bern Riverfront Convention Center 
                   203 South Front Street
                   Second Floor Berne Room

                   Join by computer
                   Webinar number: 2425 029 3623
                   Webinar password: SCI2023 (7242023 from phones)

                  Join by phone:
                  415-655-0003 
                  Access code: 242 502 93623           

Interested parties may submit comments by email to DCMcomments@deq.nc.gov (Please list “Science Panel” in the subject line) or in person during the meeting, but not by web conference.

The CRC Science Panel provides the commission with scientific data and recommendations pertaining to coastal topics.

# # #

You just read:

N. C. Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel to meet Oct. 2 in New Bern

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more