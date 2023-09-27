TTM Technologies, Inc. Chief Financial Officer, Dan Boehle, Wins CFO of the Year Award from the Los Angeles Business Journal

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI or The Company), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Dan Boehle, was honored at the 2023 Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ) CFO of the Year Awards ceremony. The ceremony was held on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at the Biltmore Hotel.



Mr. Boehle was presented with the Turnaround Achievement Award in recognition of his role as CFO of Aerojet Rocketdyne. In that role, he led his team, and the company, through major organizational and governance changes. Boehle’s finance and business acumen, and his consistent focus on providing the best and most valuable outcome for the company’s employees, shareholders, and customers made him a critical part of the senior management team that led the company through these changes and ultimately increased the market value and future sustainability of the company. Following the closure of the sale of Aerojet Rocketdyne to L3Harris, Dan joined TTM on August 21st, 2023 becoming the CFO on September 11th, 2023.

“We are excited to have Dan as part of the leadership team at TTM,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “He successfully led and navigated Aerojet Rocketdyne through complex challenges eventually leading to a sale that increased shareholder value and this recognition is well deserved.”

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com .

