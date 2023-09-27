Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,737 in the last 365 days.

Former Saint Paul Chief of Police Convicted for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree

September 27, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Nicholas J. Hunnicutt, a former Chief of Police for the village of Saint Paul on Saint Paul Island, was convicted by a jury Tuesday of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

The abuse occurred in 2015 on the Island of St. Paul and involved a 14-year-old minor who was touched inappropriately. The matter originally was set for trial in March 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The case was investigated by Alaska State Troopers, and the Arkansas State Police and prosecuted by the Office of Special Prosecutions.

Sentencing in this matter was set for Jan. 29, 2024. Hunnicutt may face a term of five to 15 years of imprisonment as a first-time felony offender. Hunnicutt is being held without bail.

CONTACT: Chief Assistant Attorney Jenna Gruenstein at 907-269-6250.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

You just read:

Former Saint Paul Chief of Police Convicted for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more