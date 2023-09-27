Rita McGrath, Award Winning Management Expert, Sheds Light on the Rise and Fall of the Direct-to-Consumer Model

Rita McGrath Group

Rita McGrath, a renowned strategic thinker, delves into the captivating narrative of the direct-to-consumer (DTC) business model in her latest analysis.

In the early 2010s, a groundbreaking business model known as "direct to consumer" emerged, threatening to disrupt established market players. Now, a decade later, the foundational assumptions of this model have crumbled, reinforcing the timeless wisdom of Strategy 101.

The Significance of Strategy 101

At its core, a successful business requires customers willing to pay more for its products or services than it costs to create them. To sustain and grow profitability, a robust barrier to entry is essential. Without such a barrier, competitors can easily replicate offerings, potentially undercutting prices and eroding profitability.

As outlined by Rita McGrath, the DTC business model garnered significant attention in the early 2010s. Enabled by cost-effective computing power, startups leveraged the internet for operations, eliminating the need for costly infrastructure. Social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter facilitated affordable marketing outreach, while Facebook allowed for precise targeting of potential consumers.

Entrepreneurs and venture capitalists recognized this opportunity, leading to the rapid proliferation of DTC startups across various sectors. These companies were characterized by web-only retail, direct distribution, social media marketing, and distinctive visual branding. Incumbents like Gillette reeled as new entrants captured many customer segments.

The Cautionary Tale of Casper

Casper, founded in 2014, epitomizes the ephemeral advantage inherent in the DTC concept. Positioned to disrupt the $13 billion mattress industry, Casper secured substantial initial capital and introduced a mattress-in-a-box innovation. Their product was compressed for easy transport, and a 100-night trial period offered risk-free satisfaction to customers.

Casper's ubiquitous subway ads contributed to its rapid rise. By 2019, it achieved unicorn status with a valuation of $1.1 billion and announced plans for an IPO. However, by that time, the market had become saturated with 175 similar mattress-in-a-box competitors. The IPO underperformed, and Casper was later acquired by Durational Capital in 2021.

Casper's CEO, Emilie Arel, today acknowledged the need for a shift from a lifestyle brand to a focused mattress retailer, signaling a return to financial prudence. As she says, “We’re not in the business of not making money anymore. VC money is not falling from the ceiling anymore, we need to be very specific on what we’re working on. And so moving from being a lifestyle brand — being sort of the Nike of sleep, selling to everybody — to: ‘We are a mattress retailer.’”

The Empire Strikes Back

The DTC space faced challenges, including intense competition, minimal entry barriers, and escalating customer acquisition costs. Traditional incumbents, initially stunned by DTC successes, adapted and re-entered the DTC sphere. Gillette and Walmart, for example, found their footing in this new landscape.

Neil Blumenthal, a co-founder of Warby Parker, succinctly summarized the situation, stating, "It's never been cheaper to start a business, although I think it's never been harder to scale a business."

The DTC phenomenon serves as a compelling illustration of Rita McGrath’s concept of “transient advantage.” Even exceptional early success does not guarantee long-term viability. Strategy 101's principles have proven their enduring relevance. McGrath is available for commentary on topics such as this.