Sen. Janet Petersen Responds to Governor’s Announcement on State Budget

Des Moines — Iowa state Sen. Janet Petersen released the following statement in response to Gov. Kim Reynolds announcement Wednesday regarding the state budget.

“Gov. Reynolds talks a big game about relief for Iowa families, but she’s always put rich corporations and special interests first – and she always will,” Senate Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Janet Petersen said. “While Gov. Reynolds is again slashing corporate taxes and promising more giveaways to come, middle-class families still aren’t getting ahead.”

“Gov. Reynolds’ tax schemes aren’t working for everyday Iowans,” Petersen, D-Des Moines, said.

Petersen, D-Des Moines, serves as the ranking member on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

###