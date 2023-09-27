The court decided 55 cases by opinion during the term. In only four of those cases was there a dissent. There was a single 7-0 opinion in 47 cases. In three cases, all seven justices signed the court’s opinion, but one or two justices separately concurred.
The 2022-2023 term in numbers — Part 2, and the Supreme Court’s year in review
