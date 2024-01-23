Guardian Booth Selected to Construct Modular Temporary Hospital in Mississippi
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the aftermath of the F4 tornado that struck Rolling Fork and Silver City, Mississippi in March 2023, Guardian Booth, a renowned manufacturer of prefabricated structures was selected by GardaWorld Federal Services on behalf of Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital to construct a state-of-the-art modular temporary hospital after their permanent facility was devastated when the tornado tore off its roof.
A Lifeline for a Community in Need
This ambitious project, orchestrated with the assistance of FEMA, joins Guardian Booth and GardaWorld Federal Services to provide medical facilities to the community during this challenging recovery period. The modular hospital will offer regular patient rooms, isolation rooms, and various support facilities that cater to the community’s diverse needs.
Why Guardian Booth?
Guardian Booth was selected for this endeavor due to its exceptional design and production capabilities. Guardian Booth has long been a trusted partner in times of crisis and has a reputation for quality and efficiency, making it the natural choice for this urgent initiative.
Adding to Guardian Booth's credentials is the unique expertise of its CEO, Dr. Abraham Taub, who also serves as an active ER physician. Dr. Taub's medical background brings an invaluable perspective to the project, ensuring that the temporary hospital will meet the highest standard of care and functionality.
“This was evident when we worked on the design,” says Katherine Saca, who is the Regional Sales Manager at Guardian Booth for this project. “The original design from another consulting firm would only address the immediate need for inpatient rooms, however Dr. Taub was able to work with the hospital on a design that would allow them to restart the pain management clinic and physical therapy center, which present important revenue streams for the hospital’s survival that were all interrupted since the tornado.”
This project underscores Guardian Booth's commitment to providing high-quality, innovative solutions when communities need them most. As construction commences on this modular temporary hospital, Guardian Booth is prepared to make a significant and lasting contribution to the recovery efforts in Rolling Fork and Silver City.
About Guardian Booth
Guardian Booth specializes in the manufacturing of modular and prefabricated structures for various purposes. With a focus on design and production excellence, Guardian Booth is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of its clients with a steadfast commitment to quality, innovation, and efficiency. For more information about Guardian Booth and its range of services, please visit Guardianbooth.com.
Jade Tostanoski
