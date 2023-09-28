Sopra Banking Software and Sopra Steria to Host 15,000+ Global Banking, Finance and Technology Leaders at 2023 Summit

Event Will Feature Industry and Banking Experts from AWS, IBM, Salesforce and More to Address Financial Industry’s Most Pressing Challenges and Opportunities

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopra Steria, a European tech leader recognized for its consulting, digital services and software, and Sopra Banking Software (SBS) the global financial technology software company that more than 1,500 financial institutions rely on to digitally transform the way they operate and access new revenue streams, today announced the complete agenda for their third annual Sopra Banking Summit. The event, set to be held from October 10-12, will gather global executives from companies including Société Générale, Mercedes-Benz, World Bank, Vero Technologies, Standard Bank, Toyota, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest Group, Argenta and BMWFS for three days of panel discussions, roundtables, demos and workshops. Attendance at the 2023 Summit is currently on track to surpass last year’s 15,000 participants and includes 40 of Europe’s top 50 leading banks.

The emergence of fintechs and digital-first financial providers has completely evolved the financial landscape, and driven banks and financial institutions to redefine their roles in the industry. As part of this, these traditional organizations have started to embrace new digital infrastructures, enabling new business models of their own. The challenges they faced in a once unknown, digital-first ecosystem have now transformed into entirely new opportunities to grow their customer base and market share—both in the financial industry and beyond.

Now one of the finance industry’s largest privately-owned summits, the 2023 Sopra Banking Summit will host technologists, financial industry decision-makers, cutting-edge fintech executives, and more to discuss the future of finance and decode the latest industry trends. This year’s event will equip attendees with expert insights and knowledge to formulate a digital finance roadmap that builds a lasting impact on customer retention and revenue growth.

The digital agenda features a series of discussions and roundtables with leading global companies covering topics including finance, cloud-based banking, financial regulations, future mobility, open finance, cybersecurity in banking, and more:

- Amazon Web Services’ Yves Eychenne, Senior Manager, Solutions Architect, on “Looking for elasticity and scalability: move SaaS”

- IBM’s Christophe Sorré, CTO Financial Services France, on “CxOs dialogues with IBM: Decoding AI-enabled Banking”

- Salesforce’s Paulin De Boysson, Regional Director Marketing Cloud, on “Marketing for banks: Retaining continuous attention”

- Newgen’s Runki Goswami, Global Marketing Head, Newgen Software, and Varun Ghai, Head Of Consulting And Presales UK & Europe, on “Digital lending: Edge of automated origination”

- Axway’s Emmanuel Methivier, Business Program Director, on “TechFuel for Revenue Growth: Unleash Open Finance”

- Sopra Banking Software’s Eric Bierry, CEO, on “Financial technology at Summit: Better banking now”

“Banks are no longer in the pioneering phase of their digital journeys. They’re now starting to see the tangible results of their investments in digitization—by way of new customers, business models and streams of revenue—which are all powering a new sense of digital momentum among traditional financial institutions,” said Eric Bierry, CEO of Sopra Banking Software. “But these new digital opportunities won’t come without new challenges. We’ve designed this year’s Sopra Banking Summit to address both sides of that coin.”

Banking, finance and technology leaders who are interested in attending the virtual event can register here. Members of the press are also encouraged to attend and can RSVP by contacting sbs@channelvmedia.com.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, major Tech player in Europe recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organizations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. With almost 55,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, the Group generated revenue of €5.1 billion in 2022.

The world is how we shape it.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) – ISIN: FR0000050809

www.soprasteria.com

About Sopra Banking Software

Sopra Banking Software is a global financial technology company that more than 1,500 financial institutions rely on to digitally transform the way they operate and access new revenue streams. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments and consumer and asset finance. With 5,000 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leading Digital Banking Platform by Omdia's Universe. SBS is a subsidiary of European digital consulting leader Sopra Steria (EPA: SOP), a 50,000-person company that generates annual revenue of approximately €5.1 billion. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

www.soprabanking.com

