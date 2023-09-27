MDC Cape Nature Center to host Discover Deer Camp, Texas brown tarantula virtual meet-and-greet in October

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in October with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs!

Deer Hunting: Nature Center at Night: Discover Deer Camp | 5 – 7 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

So, you want buck fever? Well, you’ve come to the right place to get your bearings on deer hunting. We’ll cover everything you need to know to chase the deer of your dreams. Try a shooting simulator and make your own deer call. Join us at 6 p.m. for a presentation about first steps to getting your family ready for the hunt. This is a family-oriented event, with activities for all ages.

This program is part of our “Nature Center at Night” series and the building and exhibits will remain open until 7 p.m.

Meet Missouri’s only species of tarantula – the Texas brown tarantula! Although these large, hairy spiders may seem scary to some, you will discover that these arachnids are quite gentle and shy. Tune in to find out where they live and how they fit into our ecosystem.

There is treasure to be found at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center! We will make sure you have the skills to find that treasure as we cover the basics of using a map and compass. Once you’ve got the hang of it, we will try out the compass course that leads us to the treasure!

Catch-and-release season for trout begins Nov. 10! That means your local pond may be stocked, so how can you get in on the trout fishing action? Join us for this virtual program all about the upcoming catch-and-release season. Get ready with info. on fishing rods, lures, bait, and conservation areas in the southeast region where trout will be stocked.

Wild About Water

Join us this year for a guided kayak or canoe experience, stomp through a stream looking for the critters that call creeks home or explore the mysteries of a southeast Missouri swamp. To whet your appetite even more, each program attended will enter you in a chance to win the “Wild About Water” grand prize drawn in December. We can’t wait to see you all downstream!

Registration

Check out details for all of MDC’s free October events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. Don’t forget to register your kiddos and homeschool students for Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times!

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email. If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Stay connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Conservation Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.