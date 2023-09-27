EU facilitates meeting between Baku and Yerevan

The EU has facilitated a meeting between Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and the Azerbaijani President’s Foreign Policy Adviser Hikmet Hajiyev to exchange views on the current situation and efforts to address the urgent needs of the local population.

The meeting on 26 September was hosted by Simon Mordue and Magdalena Grono, diplomatic advisers to European Council President Charles Michel. The meeting was also attended by the diplomatic advisers of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as well as the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar.

President Michel joined the participants for a brief exchange.

During the meeting, Hikmet Hajiyev outlined Azerbaijan’s plans to provide humanitarian assistance and security to the local population. The EU highlighted the need for transparency and access for international humanitarian and human rights actors and for more detail on Baku’s vision for Karabakh Armenians’ future in Azerbaijan.

The participants also discussed a possible meeting of the leaders on the margins in the framework of the Third European Political Community Summit scheduled for 5 October 2023 in Granada, Spain.

“The EU believes that the possible meeting in Granada should be used by both Yerevan and Baku to reiterate publicly their commitment to each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in line with agreements reached previously,” says a press release issued by the European Council after the meeting.

