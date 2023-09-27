Transport: €7 billion call for key infrastructure projects in EU – open for Moldova and Ukraine

On 26 September, the European Commission launched a call for proposals under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for Transport.

Over €7 billion will become available for projects targeting new, upgraded and improved European transport infrastructure on the trans-European transport network (TEN-T). The network involves rail, inland waterways, maritime or inland ports, or roads. The projects selected for funding will help the EU deliver on its climate objectives.

Projects bolstering the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes, set up to facilitate Ukraine’s exports and imports, will also be eligible. For the first time, Ukraine and Moldova will be able to apply for funding for infrastructure projects along the Solidarity Lanes as equal partners, without needing EU partners.

The deadline for applications is 30 January 2024.

