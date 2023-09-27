Ukraine: EU and Norway hold high-level meeting to discuss humanitarian issues for the coming winter

On 26 September, the EU and Norway held a meeting of senior humanitarian officials in Oslo. The meeting, which brought together key humanitarian partners, donors and institutions working in Ukraine, discussed how to improve the effectiveness of humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable affected by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The EU as a major donor in Ukraine has been leading the coordination efforts on humanitarian response in the country.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič emphasised in Oslo the importance of sustainable humanitarian funding, partnership with local actors, humanitarian mine action, and the link between humanitarian assistance and recovery.

“As a leading humanitarian donor in Ukraine, the EU has invited key humanitarian stakeholders to discuss the most pressing needs of Ukrainian people,” said Janez Lenarčič. “Last year we witnessed how the harsh winter conditions affected the people as Russia relentlessly attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. With our partners we are already preparing for another difficult winter.”

He also said Norway had been a “crucial” partner for the EU in providing medical emergency assistance to Ukraine. Notably, Norway is supporting the EU’s medical evacuations scheme with pre-planned flights from the EU’s MedEvac Hub in Rzeszow, Poland, to destinations across Europe. More than 2,600 Ukrainian patients, approximately 40% transported by Norway, have been transferred for treatment to hospitals in 22 European countries.

