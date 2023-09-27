Latest News: Possible Federal Government Shutdown

In the event of a temporary shutdown of the federal government effective 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, all Library of Congress buildings will be CLOSED to the public and researchers.

All public events will be cancelled.

Also, all inquiries and requests to the Library of Congress web-based services will not be received or responded to until the shutdown ends. Information on loc.gov will not be updated. Copyright.gov and Congress.gov will remain available.

Staff will not have access to office email, voicemail messages or social media accounts during this time.

Organizations working under contract for the Library of Congress should follow instructions that will appear on this page.

For updates please monitor the news media, check loc.gov or call (202) 707-5000.