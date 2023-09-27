Dylan Sidoo Award for Future Financial Leaders Celebrates Aspiring Minds

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dylan Sidoo Award for Future Financial Leaders is proud to announce its inaugural scholarship program, offering a one-time award of $1,000 to a deserving student who embodies excellence, innovation, and dedication to the field of finance. Established by Dylan Sidoo, a tech and mining entrepreneur, this scholarship aims to recognize and support the next generation of financial leaders who hold the potential to shape the future of finance and make a positive impact on society.



The Dylan Sidoo Award for Future Financial Leaders invites high school, undergraduate, and graduate students from accredited educational institutions in Vancouver, BC, to apply for this prestigious scholarship. With a commitment to inclusivity, the award is open to students from all majors and fields of study, recognizing that groundbreaking ideas in finance can emerge from diverse academic backgrounds.

Criteria for eligibility are as follows:

Student Status: Applicants must be currently enrolled as high school, undergraduate, or graduate students at accredited educational institutions. Field of Study: The award is open to students from all majors and fields of study. We believe that excellence and innovation in finance can come from diverse academic backgrounds. Financial Promise: Applicants should demonstrate financial need and a dedication to their educational pursuits in the field of finance. Exceptional Essay: To apply, candidates are required to submit an essay of no more than 1000 words. This essay should thoughtfully address the following question: "How do you envision using your financial education to contribute to the future of finance and make a positive impact on society?" We are looking for creativity, clarity, and a strong commitment to the principles and possibilities within the world of finance. Passion for Innovation: We seek individuals who exhibit a passion for innovative thinking and the potential to drive positive change within the finance industry. Commitment to Community: Applicants should demonstrate a commitment to giving back to their communities through their financial knowledge and expertise.

Dylan Sidoo, the visionary behind this scholarship, has a background in both finance and technology. A graduate of the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Arts degree, where he graduated Cum Laude, he furthered his education at Harvard Business School. There, he excelled in the Core: Credential of Readiness course, mastering essential business fundamentals. And Mr. Sidoo recently completed his Masters in Global Finance and Banking from Kings College in London.

Dylan Sidoo’s entrepreneurial spirit also led to the founding of Stryker Entertainment, LLC, a film acquisitions and distribution company that has delivered marquee titles to specific SVOD and VOD platforms. Moreover, he is the Co-Founder of Disappears.com Inc., a private messenger platform, where he has been since 2016. Beyond his corporate endeavors, Dylan Sidoo serves as the Director of the Sidoo Family Giving Foundation, emphasizing the importance of philanthropy in his life.

The application deadline for the Dylan Sidoo Award for Future Financial Leaders is April 15, 2024. The winner will be announced on May 15, 2024.

This scholarship represents an opportunity for students in Vancouver, BC, to receive financial support and recognition for their dedication to the future of finance. The Dylan Sidoo Award for Future Financial Leaders stands as a testament to Mr. Sidoo's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the field of finance and investing in the leaders of tomorrow.

For more information and to apply for the scholarship, please visit the official website: Dylan Sidoo Award for Future Financial Leaders.

About Dylan Sidoo

Contact Info: Spokesperson: Dylan Sidoo Organization: Dylan Sidoo Award Website: https://dylansidooaward.com Email: apply@dylansidooaward.com