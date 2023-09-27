Submit Release
Province partners with United Way to provide emergency kits

CANADA, September 27 - Through the Provincial Major Incident Readiness Team (MIRT), Government has partnered with United Way of PEI to prepare and distribute kits that can assist in preparing Islanders in need for the next emergency.

Through an investment of over $200,000, the Province has worked with United Way of PEI to supply community groups with emergency preparedness kits which are an integral piece of ensuring that residents are prepared in the event of an emergency. The United Way of PEI assembled and shared these kits with partner organizations, non-profits, and other community groups so that they can be distributed to Islanders in need.

“As we work our way through another hurricane season, it’s so important that Islanders are prepared and aware of what to do in the event of an emergency. As our EMO office continues to prepare and focus on keeping residents safe, we have been asking Islanders to review their emergency plans and assemble their emergency kits, however, we do realize that not everyone is able to do so. This funding will help ensure vulnerable Islanders and households in need can adequately prepare and access emergency kits.”

- Deputy Premier, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Chair of the MIRT Bloyce Thompson

Emergency Preparedness Kit supplies can include:

  • Water;
  • Non-perishable food items;
  • Flashlight(s);
  • First aid supplies;
  • Emergency hand-crank radio
  • Emergency Blanket; and
  • Batteries

"The United Way of PEI is happy to be involved with the distribution of emergency kits to our community partners, and with hurricane season here and winter around the corner it is important we are prepared for emergencies,” said CEO of United Way of PEI Andrea MacDonald. “Giving these kits to people in vulnerable communities gives more Islanders a chance to be prepared.  We want to thank the charities and non-profits who stepped up and provided these kits to their communities."  

A full list of non-profits and community groups that received emergency kits will be available at United Way Prince Edward Island.

Media contact:
Kip Ready 
Senior Communications Officer 
Department of Justice & Public Safety 
kjready@gov.pe.ca

Treena Smith
Director of Community Impact 
United Way of PEI
tsmith@peiunitedway.com

