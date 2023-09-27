Opportunity to Strengthen Nurse Leaders in Maine Schools

As part of funding from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for COVID-19 Emergency Response, Public Health Crisis Response, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was awarded $8,861,778 for a two-year period, starting July 1, 2021, which has been extended through June 30, 2024. This grant requires that at least 25% of the award support school-based health programs, including nurses or other personnel. Maine DHHS in collaboration with the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has partnered to provide opportunities to promote continued development of the current school nurse workforce. Emphasis on school nursing workforce development strengthens the quality of health services within schools. The purpose of this opportunity is to strengthen leadership confidence, values, and competencies to improve student health and achievement in Maine schools.

Encourage your outstanding nurse leaders to apply!

This opportunity is open to Maine school nurses who have demonstrated leadership within their district. Outcomes include identifying competencies for improvement and leadership style, creating a plan for professional growth, and demonstrating best practices for leadership.

This program includes individual consultations with the instructors and includes topics such as the following: developing leadership, goal setting, using technology effectively, using data to tell a story, conflict management, advocacy, finance, budgeting, ethics, legal requirements, and policy development.

To be eligible for this opportunity, school nurses must:

be employed and have worked in a Maine school for at least three years;

hold a current 524 professional endorsement from the Maine Department of Education;

submit a letter from your Superintendent confirming your demonstrated leadership within your school unit; and

be willing to share your experience and learning with school nurses in Maine as part of the School Nurse Summer Institute or other educational school nurse events.

There are limited slots available and will be filled to ensure all areas of the state have access. Applications will close on November 1, 2023.

For more information, please contact Emily.Poland@Maine.gov.