Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Stock Alert: Investors with Large Losses Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovery Against MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) investors of a class action lawsuit against MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) on behalf of persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SIMO American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between June 6, 2023 and July 26, 2023.



For more information, submit a form, email Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is this Case About: MaxLinear (MXL) Terminates the Merger with Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

According to the complaint, on May 5, 2022, MaxLinear and Silicon Motion announced the two companies had entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which MaxLinear would acquire Silicon Motion. However, defendants allegedly failed to disclose that MaxLinear would not consummate the merger because of a material downturn in the semiconductor industry and rising interest rates even if the merger was approved by Chinese regulatory authorities.

On July 26, 2023, near the close of trading, MaxLinear issued a press release stating it was unilaterally terminating the merger less than a day after Chinese regulatory authorities had approved the combination. In response to this revelation, the price of Silicon Motion ADSs declined by over $41 to $52.51 per ADS.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against MaxLinear, Inc. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motion for lead plaintiff by October 31, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against MaxLinear, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.