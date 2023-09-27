Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,810 in the last 365 days.

Drone use for hunting prohibited in Illinois, IDNR reminds hunters

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, September 27 - The use of unmanned aircraft, or drones, for any aspect of hunting or recovery of wildlife is unlawful, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reminding the public.


"Not only is drone use for hunting unlawful in Illinois, it goes against the spirit of fair chase and widely accepted hunting ethics," said Jed Whitchurch, director of the IDNR Office of Law Enforcement. "Illinois Conservation Police officers will be monitoring for drone use during the fall and winter hunting seasons. We encourage all hunters to familiarize themselves with the Wildlife Code, abide by the law, and have a safe and successful hunting season."


The fall hunting season kicks into gear on Sunday, Oct. 1 with the opening of archery deer and turkey seasons throughout Illinois.


IDNR and Illinois Conservation Police have received several inquiries from the public about the use of drones for scouting and tracking animals. The unlawful use of drones for hunting could result in enforcement action, including but not limited to the seizure and forfeiture of unlawfully used equipment.


Hunters are advised to review all requirements of the Illinois Wildlife Code, which regulates the taking of wildlife and the use of unmanned aircraft in these situations (520 ILCS 5/2.33(i) and 520 ILCS 5/1.2o).

You just read:

Drone use for hunting prohibited in Illinois, IDNR reminds hunters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more