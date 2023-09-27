See Utah's 'nighttime' wildlife at new exhibit at Hardware Wildlife Education Center

Hyrum — Did you know many of Utah's wildlife are busy while you're asleep? You can learn why and see amazing photographs and displays of these unique nocturnal animals at an upcoming exhibit at the Hardware Wildlife Education Center.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources' Hardware Wildlife Education Center is located at the Hardware Wildlife Management Area in beautiful Blacksmith Fork Canyon in Cache County. The education center is typically open seasonally, primarily during the winter months while the sleigh rides and elk viewing are taking place.

However, during the new, free Night Life exhibit, the center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during three weekends in October — Oct. 13-15, Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29.

"The wildlife you'll learn about are those you'll mostly likely hear at night while you're sleeping in your tent or that you may encounter during a midnight walk," Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Hardware Wildlife Education Center Director Marni Lee said. "There are many reasons why nighttime is the right time for these animals to be active. We encourage you to come to the center to learn more about Utah's 'scariest' wildlife during the spookiest month of the year."

The exhibit includes display panels with jaw-dropping photographs and fun facts about each animal and bird. Activities for families — including free craft projects and hourly story times — will also be offered. A path near the center will become an educational walk with enlarged book pages offering fun animal activities.

For those who visit the center on Oct. 21, they will also have the opportunity to see live birds of prey that will be brought to the center by HawkWatch.

"We hope you'll join us at the center to learn more about Utah's nocturnal wildlife and enjoy some free activities and fun with your family," Lee said.

You can reach the Hardware Wildlife Education Center by traveling 15 miles out of Hyrum on state Route 101. With the fall colors on full display, the drive up Blacksmith Fork Canyon should be gorgeous. Fall fishing is also available in the Blacksmith Fork River that flows down the canyon.

While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register in advance on Eventbrite. For more information about the exhibit or activities during October, call the Hardware Wildlife Education Center at 435-753-6206.