Jay Hootch Sentenced to 25 years and 1 day for Sexual Assault and Assault

September 18, 2023

(Bethel, AK) â€“ On Friday, Bethel Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Peters sentenced 26-year-old Jay Hootch of Emmonak to 30 years with 5 years suspended and 25 years to serve for sexual assault and 5 years for assault in the first degree, with all but one day of that time to be served concurrently with his conviction for sexual assault. Hootch was sentenced after being convicted by a Bethel trial jury in January 2023 of the 2017 sexual assault and strangulation of a woman on her 21st birthday.

Hootch had asked the Court to find that the sexual assault was amongst the least serious sexual offenses included in the definition of the offense, a finding that would allow court sentence Hootch below the minimum sentencing otherwise required by law. Hootch asked that he be sentenced to the minimum possible mitigated sentence, with twelve and a half years to serve.

The victim attended the hearing and asked prosecuting attorney Bailey Woolfstead to provide her impact statement to the court. The victim noted for the court that the sexual assault and assault had a profound impact on her life and on her world view. She finds herself more protective of her daughter and nieces even with trusted family members who have given her no reason to doubt them.

Woolfstead asked the Court to impose a 30-year composite sentence, focusing on the seriousness of the sexual assault and assault to the victim. Woolfstead also mentioned the defendant’s behavior during the commission of the offense, including the violent nature of the sexual assault, the injuries to the victim, and his strangulation of the victim to the point of unconsciousness.

The Court rejected the least serious mitigating factor proposed by Hootch. In doing so, Judge Peters recognized the length of time the sexual assault took, the significant physical assault that occurred during the sexual assault, and the increased force Hootch used with the victim attempted to fought back to terminate the sexual assault ultimately resulting in her strangulation. In handing down the sentence, Judge Peters recognized the severe impact this has had on the victim. Judge Peters also found that Hootch was a youthful offender who still has prospects for rehabilitation, which will be aided by his time on probation and sex offender and substance abuse treatment.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Bailey Woolfstead of the Office of Special Prosecutions Rural Prosecution Unit.

