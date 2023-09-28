Data Processing Unit Market revenues will grow nearly 26.9% from 2022 to 2031, reaching nearly $5.5 billion in 2031

Data Processing Unit Market 2031

The data processing unit market is primarily driven by Encryption and decryption of data, IPSEC, and treat detection from edge to cloud.

Increase in the demand for data processing unit for use in wireless & networking equipment, including switches, routers, and secure gateways.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Data Processing Unit Market” Data Processing Unit Market by Type, by Data Center Type, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The data processing unit market was valued at $553.96 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2022 to 2031.

A data processing unit (DPU) is a programmable processor that helps move data around these data centers. DPUs enable more efficient storage and free up the CPU to focus on processing. The DPU offloads networking and communication tasks from the CPU. It combines processing cores with hardware accelerator blocks and a high-performance network interface to handle data-centric workloads. This enables the DPU to make sure the right data goes to the right place in the right format quickly.

A DPU processor is system on a chip (SOC) that combines three key elements. First, data processing units typically have a multi-core CPU that is software programmable. The second element is a high-performance network interface that enables the DPU to parse, process, and efficiently move data through the network. The third element is a rich set of flexible, programmable acceleration engines that offload network and storage functions from the CPU to the DPU. DPUs are often integrated with smart network interface cards (NICs) offering powerful network data processing.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Data Processing Unit Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Data Processing Unit Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Data Processing Unit Market include:

· Intel Corporation

· Marvell Technology

· NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox Technologies)

· Kalray

· Broadcom Corp

· Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Pensando Systems Inc.)

· Fungible, inc

· Resnics /Yisixin Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

The rapid increase in demand for DPU-based smart NICs to reduce overloads on CPU cores in data centers have driven the data processing unit market growth. The key market players profiled in the report include Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology, NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox Technologies), Kalray, Broadcom Corp, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Pensando Systems Inc.), Fungible, Inc. and Resnics /Yisixin Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the data processing unit market.

The data processing unit market is expected to leverage high potential for industrial, IT & telecommunication and consumer electronics industry verticals. The current business scenario has witnessed an increase in demand for DPUs, particularly in developing regions, owing to rising adoption of DPUs in the data centers. Companies in this industry have adopted various innovative techniques such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their business position in the competitive matrix.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Data Processing Unit Market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing Data Processing Unit Market opportunities.

2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4. In-depth analysis of the Data Processing Unit Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Data Processing Unit Market forecast.

6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Data Processing Unit Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

