N.C. Mountain State Fair announces final list of livestock winners
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27, 2023
Andrea Ashby, director
N.C. Mountain State Fair announces final list of 2023 livestock winners
FLETCHER –Following is a list of winners in the N.C. Mountain State Fair livestock shows held Sept. 12-17:
Llama Performance Champions Show – Sept. 12
Sub-Junior Performance
- Champion – Kimber Abendroth, Henderson County
- Junior Performance Champion – Emmalyn Munsey, Henderson County
- Intermediate Performance Champion – Aniyah Bechdel, Henderson County
- Senior Performance Champion – Randi Mae Eatmon, Transylvania County
Youth Poultry Show – Sept. 14
- Overall Champion - Poultry Bantam & Duck Show
- Silas Bartley, Henderson County
- Overall Reserve Champion – Poultry & Duck Show
- Beulah Crain – Buncombe County
- Youth Bantam Poultry Champion
- Silas Bartley, Henderson County
- Youth Bantam Poultry Reserve Champion
- Beulah Crain – Buncombe County
- Youth Duck Show Champion
- Beulah Crain - Buncombe County
- Youth Duck Show Reserve Champion
- Bentley Buckner - Buncombe County
- Youth Geese Show Champion
- Jacob Tally – Buncombe County
- Youth Geese Show Reserve Champion
- Addison Lefebvre – Buncombe County
Youth Poultry Show, Sept. 16
Youth Poultry Showmanship Champions
- Junior Youth 8 and under
- Maggie VonCanon, Transylvania County
- Intermediate Youth 9 – 13
- Molly Cowan, Henderson County
- Senior Youth 14-18
- Alana Taylor, Cleveland County
- Youth Laying Hen Show Champions
- Grand Champion PeeWee Laying Hens
- Benjamin Gaddy, Buncombe County
- Grand Champion Youth Laying Hens
- Wyatt Buckner, Buncombe County
- Reserve Grand Champion Youth Laying Hens
- Katelyn Pomeroy, Catawba County
- Top 4-H Club Youth Laying Hens
- Barnyard Bandits, Henderson County
- Runner Up Top 4-H Club Youth Laying Hens
- Catawba County Livestock 4-H Club
Junior Swine Show, Sept. 15
Junior Market Swine Showmanship Champions
- Novice 8 and under
- Harley Barwick, Lenoir County
- Junior Youth 9 - 13
- Riley Ballance, Wilson County
- Senior 14 - 18
- Hannah Cooper, Perquimans County
- Senior Plus 19 – 21
- Brittany Beasley, Johnston County
Junior Market Swine Champions
- Junior Market Swine Grand Champion
- Hannah Cooper, Perquimans County
- Junior Market Swine Reserve Grand Champion
- Ella Grace McNeely, Transylvania County
- Junior Market Swine Got to Be NC Champion
- Harley Barwick, Lenoir County
- Junior Market Swine Got to Be NC Reserve Champion
- Sarah Morgan, Johnston County
Junior Breeding Gilt Show Champions
- Junior Breeding Gilt Grand Champion
- Logan Balance, Wilson County
- Junior Breeding Gilt Reserve Grand Champion
- Brittany Beasley, Johnston County
- Junior Breeding Gilt Got to Be NC Grand Champion
- Brittany Beasley, Johnston County
- Junior Breeding Gilt Got To Be NC Reserve Grand Champion
- Brittany Beasley, Johnston County
Junior Wool Breed Sheep Champions, Sept. 16
Junior Wool Breed Sheep Showmanship Champions
- Junior Youth 8 and Under
- Macie Cowan, Henderson County
- Intermediate Youth 9 – 13 years old
- Randi Mae Eatmon, Transylvania County
- Senior Youth 14 – 19
- Luke Tankersley, Henderson County
Junior Wool Breed Sheep Show Champions
- Border Leicester Champion Ewe
- Macie Cowan, Henderson County
- Border Leicester Reserve Champion
- Molly Cowan, Henderson County
- Cotswald Champion Ewe
- Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County
- Cotswald Reserve Champion Ewe
- Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County
- NC Wool Growers Champion Ewe
- Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County
- NC Wool Growers Reserve Champion Ewe
- Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County
- Shetland Champion Ewe
- Benjamin Gaddy, Buncombe County
- Shetland Reserve Champion Ewe
- Miles Azelton, Henderson County
- Fine Wool Champion Ewe
- Kolton Pomeroy, Catawba County
- Fine Wool Reserve Champion Ewe
- Luke Tankersley, Henderson County
- Long Wool Champion Ewe
- Jackson Trantham, Buncombe County
- Long Wool Reserve Champion Ewe
- Jackson Trantham, Buncombe County
- Overall Grand Champion Pair
- Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County
- Overall Grand Champion Fleece
- Macie Cowan, Henderson County
- Overall Grand Champion Ewe
- Macie Cowan, Henderson County
- Overall Reserve Grand Champion Ewe
- Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County
Open Wool Breed Sheep Show, Sept. 17
- Supreme Champion Ram
- Christine Dotson, Henderson County
- Supreme Champion Pair Ewes
- Haley Hargus, Henderson County
- Supreme Champion Ewe
- Haley Hargus, Henderson County
- Supreme Champion Fleece
- Christine Dotson, Henderson County
- Supreme Champion Flock
- Christine Dotson, Henderson County
- Supreme Champion Dam & Daughters
- Haley Hargus, Henderson County
- Premier Exhibitor – Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
Fleece Show
- Champion White Fleece
- Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
- Champion Colored Fleece
- Christine Dotson, Henderson County
- Champion Border Leicester Ram
- Haley Hargus – Henderson County
- Champion Cotswald Ram
- Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
- Champion NC Wool Growers Ram
- Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
- Champion Shetland Ram
- Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
- Reserve Champion Shetland Ram
- Christine Dotson, Henderson County
- Champion Fine Wool Ram
- Elizabeth Tankersley, Henderson County
- Reserve Champion Fine Wool Ram
- Luke Tankersley, Henderson County
- Champion Long Wool Ram
- Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
- Reserve Champion Long Wool Ram
- Haley Hargus, Henderson County
- Champion and Reserve Champion Border Leicester Ewe
- Haley Hargus, Henderson County
- Champion and Reserve Champion Cotswald Ewe
- Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
- Champion and Reserve Champion NC Wool Growers Ewe
- Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
- Champion and Reserve Champion Shetland Ewe
- Katie Gaddy, Buncombe County
- Champion Fine Wool Ewe
- Sheila Rodatz, Catawba County
- Reserve Champion Fine Wool Ewe
- Elizabeth Tankersley, Henderson County
- Champion Long Wool Ewe
- Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
- Reserve Champion Long Wool Ewe
- Sheila Rodatz, Catawba County
- Champion Medium Wool Ewe
- Katie Gaddy, Buncombe County
- Reserve Champion Medium Wool Ewe
- Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
- Champion Border Leicester Dam & Daughters
- Haley Hargus, Henderson County
- Champion Cotswald Dam & Daughters
- Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
- Champion NC Wool Growers Dam & Daughters
- Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
- Champion Shetland Dam & Daughters
- Katie Gaddy, Buncombe County
- Champion Fine Wool Dam & Daughters
- Elizabeth Tankersley, Henderson County
- Champion Long Wool Dam & Daughters
- Sheila Rodatz, Catawba County
- Reserve Champion Long Wool Dam & Daughters
- Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
Junior Meat Goat Champions, Sept. 16 – 17
Junior Meat Goat Showmanship Champions
- Novice Youth 8 and under
- Junior Youth 9 – 13 year old
- Tyla Marshall, Guilford County
- Senior Youth 14 – 18 years old
- Laura Jessup, Randolph County
- Senior Plus Youth 19 -21 years old
- Jordan Ramsey, Buncombe County
Junior Market Meat Goat Show
- Champion Junior Market Meat Goat
- Scarlett Denning, Johnston County
- Reserve Champion Junior Market Goat
- Laura Jessup, Randolph County
- Got to be NC Champion Junior Market Goat
- Peyton Taylor, Caldwell County
- Got to be NC Reserve Champion Junior Market Goat
- Jonathan Scarlett, Randolph County
Junior Commercial Doe Meat Goats
- Champion Junior Commercial Doe Kids
- Scarlett Denning, Johnston County
- Reserve Champion Junior Commercial Doe Kids
- Katelyn Hewitt, Rockingham County
- Got to be NC Champion Junior Commercial Doe Kids
- Sophie Marshall, Guilford County
- Got to be NC Reserve Champion Junior Commercial Doe Kids
- Katelyn Hewitt, Rockingham County
- Champion Junior Commercial Does
- Jonathan Scarlett, Randolph County
- Reserve Champion Junior Commercial Does
- Caroline Scarlett, Randolph County
- Got to be NC Champion Junior Commercial Does
- Andrew Gillespie, Buncombe County
- Got to be NC Reserve Champion Junior Commercial Does
- Brayden Roberson, Buncombe County
Overall Champion Junior Commercial Does
- Grand Champion Junior Commercial Does
- Scarlett Denning, Johnston County
- Reserve Grand Champion Junior Commercial Does
- Katelyn Hewitt, Rockingham County
- Got to be NC Grand Champion Junior Commercial Does
- Sophie Marshall, Guilford County
- Got to be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Commercial Does
- Katelyn Hewitt, Rockingham County
Junior Dairy Cattle Champions, Sept. 17
Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship Champions
- Novice Youth 8 and under
- Raelynn Grebe, Davie County
- Junior Youth 9 – 13 years old
- Josie Calhoun, Surry County
- Senior Youth 14 – 18 years old
- Grace Debusk, McMinn County, Tenn.
- Senior Plus Youth 19 - 21
- Alison Graves, Jefferson County, Tenn.
Open Junior Dairy Cattle Show
- Overall Supreme Grand Champion
- Bryson Baldwin, Iredell County
- Ayrshire – Junior Champion Female
- Charlotte Canary, Catawba County
- Ayrshire – Junior Reserve Champion Female
- Hannah Loftin, Iredell County
- Brown Swiss – Junior Champion Female
- Soll Sutton, Haywood County
- Brown Swiss – Junior Reserve Champion Female
- Raylee McGaha, Haywood County
- Guernsey – Junior Champion Female
- Reece Tompkins, Alleghany County
- Guernsey – Junior Reserve Champion Female
- Isaac DeBusk, McMinn County, Tenn.
- Holstein – Junior Champion Female
- Ansleigh Gilbert, Hamblen County, Tenn.
- Holstein – Junior Reserve Champion Female
- Josie Calhoun, Surry County
- Jersey – Junior Champion and Junior Reserve Champion Female
- Andrew Cloyd, Washington County, Tenn.
- Brown Swiss – Senior Champion Female
- Hannah Loftin, Iredell County
- Brown Swiss – Senior Reserve Champion Female
- Cecelia Higgins, Rutherford County
- Guernsey – Senior Champion and Senior Reserve Champion Female
- Charlie McMurry, Cleveland County
- Holstein – Senior Champion and Senior Reserve Champion Female
- Julia Utsman, Washington County, Tenn.
- Jersey – Senior Champion and Senior Reserve Champion Female
- Bryson Baldwin, Iredell County
- Ayrshire – Grand Champion
- Charlotte Canary, Catawba County
- Ayrshire – Reserve Grand Champion
- Hannah Loftin, Iredell County
- Brown Swiss - Grand Champion
- Hannah Loftin, Iredell County
- Brown Swiss - Reserve Grand Champion
- Cecelia Higgins, Rutherford County
- Guernsey – Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion
- Charlie McMurry, Cleveland County
- Holstein – Grand Champion
- Julia Utsman, Washington County, Tenn.
- Holstein – Reserve Grand Champion
- Ansleigh Gilbert, Hamblen County, Tenn.
- Jersey – Grand and Reserve Grand Champion
- Bryson Baldwin, Iredell County
- Guernsey Junior County Herd
- Stella Fortenberry, Cleveland County
- Holstein Junior County Herd
- Reagan Tompkins, Alleghany County
- Jersey – Junior County Herd
- Bryson Baldwin, Iredell County
Open Dairy Cattle Show, Sept. 16
- Ayrshire – Junior Champion Female
- Charlotte Canary, Catawba County
- Ayrshire – Junior Reserve Champion Female
- Laura Robson, Surry County
- Brown Swiss – Junior Champion and Junior Reserve Champion Female
- Heath McGaha, Haywood County
- Guernsey – Junior Champion and Junior Reserve Champion Female
- Charlie Kelly, Union County, SC
- Holstein – Junior Champion Female
- Josie Calhoun, Surry County
- Holstein – Junior Reserve Champion Female
- Sayland Dairy, Washington County, Tenn.
- Jersey – Junior Champion Female
- Sandy Baker, Randolph County
- Jersey – Junior Reserve Champion Female
- Easton Calhoun, Surry County
- Ayrshire – Senior Champion Female
- Madison Moncier, Greene County, Tenn.
- Brown Swiss – Senior Champion Female
- Sheila Mills-Mode, Haywood County
- Brown Swiss – Senior Reserve Champion Female
- Heath McGaha, Haywood County
- Guernsey – Senior Champion Female
- Ashley McMurry, Cleveland County
- Guernsey – Senior Reserve Champion Female
- Charlie Kelly, Union County, SC
- Holstein – Senior Champion Female
- Sayland Dairy, Washington County, Tenn.
- Holstein – Senior Reserve Champion Female
- Shanna Langley, Randolph County
- Jersey – Senior Champion Female
- Jersey – Senior Reserve Champion Female
- Amanda Baldwin, Iredell County
- Ayrshire – Grand Champion
- Madison Moncier, Greene County, Tenn.
- Ayrshire – Reserve Grand Champion
- Charlotte Canary, Catawba County
- Brown Swiss - Grand Champion
- Shelia Mills-Mode, Haywood County
- Brown Swiss - Reserve Grand Champion
- Heath McGaha, Haywood County
- Guernsey – Grand Champion
- Ashley McMurry, Cleveland County
- Guernsey – Reserve Grand Champion
- Charlie Kelly, Union County, SC
- Holstein – Grand Champion
- Sayland Dairy, Washington County, Tenn.
- Holstein – Reserve Grand Champion
- Shanna Langley, Randolph County
- Jersey – Grand Champion
- Jersey – Reserve Grand Champion
- Amanda Baldwin, Iredell County
- Brown Swiss – Junior Best Three Females
- Heath McGaha, Haywood County
- Guernsey – Junior Best Three Females
- Charlie Kelly, Union County, SC
- Holstein – Junior Best Three Females
- Sayland Dairy, Washington County, Tenn.
- Jersey – Junior Best Three Females
- Sandy Baker, Randolph County
- Brown Swiss – Breeder’s Herd of Five Females
- Heath McGaha – Haywood County
- Guernsey – Breeder’s Herd of Five Females
- Charlie Kelly, Union County, SC
- Holstein – Breeder’s Herd of Five Females
- Sayland Dairy, Washington County, Tenn.
- Jersey – Breeder’s Herd of Five Females
