N.C. Mountain State Fair announces final list of livestock winners

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27, 2023

CONTACT:

Andrea Ashby, director
N.C. Mountain State Fair Press Office
 919-707-3004, andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov

N.C. Mountain State Fair announces final list of 2023 livestock winners

FLETCHER –Following is a list of winners in the N.C. Mountain State Fair livestock shows held Sept. 12-17:

Llama Performance Champions Show – Sept. 12

Sub-Junior Performance

  • Champion – Kimber Abendroth, Henderson County
  • Junior Performance Champion – Emmalyn Munsey, Henderson County
  • Intermediate Performance Champion – Aniyah Bechdel, Henderson County
  • Senior Performance Champion – Randi Mae Eatmon, Transylvania County

Youth Poultry Show – Sept. 14

  • Overall Champion - Poultry Bantam & Duck Show
    • Silas Bartley, Henderson County
  • Overall Reserve Champion – Poultry & Duck Show
    • Beulah Crain – Buncombe County
  • Youth Bantam Poultry Champion
    • Silas Bartley, Henderson County
  • Youth Bantam Poultry Reserve Champion
    • Beulah Crain – Buncombe County
  • Youth Duck Show Champion
    • Beulah Crain - Buncombe County
  • Youth Duck Show Reserve Champion
    • Bentley Buckner - Buncombe County
  • Youth Geese Show Champion
    • Jacob Tally – Buncombe County
  • Youth Geese Show Reserve Champion
    • Addison Lefebvre – Buncombe County

Youth Poultry Show, Sept. 16

           

Youth Poultry Showmanship Champions

  • Junior Youth 8 and under
    • Maggie VonCanon, Transylvania County
  • Intermediate Youth 9 – 13
    • Molly Cowan, Henderson County
  • Senior Youth 14-18
    • Alana Taylor, Cleveland County
  • Youth Laying Hen Show Champions
  • Grand Champion PeeWee Laying Hens
    • Benjamin Gaddy, Buncombe County
  • Grand Champion Youth Laying Hens
    • Wyatt Buckner, Buncombe County
    • Reserve Grand Champion Youth Laying Hens
    • Katelyn Pomeroy, Catawba County
  • Top 4-H Club Youth Laying Hens
    • Barnyard Bandits, Henderson County
    • Runner Up Top 4-H Club Youth Laying Hens
    • Catawba County Livestock 4-H Club     

Junior Swine Show, Sept. 15

Junior Market Swine Showmanship Champions

  • Novice 8 and under
    • Harley Barwick, Lenoir County
  • Junior Youth 9 - 13
    • Riley Ballance, Wilson County
  • Senior 14 - 18
    • Hannah Cooper, Perquimans County
  • Senior Plus 19 – 21
    • Brittany Beasley, Johnston County         

Junior Market Swine Champions

  • Junior Market Swine Grand Champion
    • Hannah Cooper, Perquimans County
  • Junior Market Swine Reserve Grand Champion
    • Ella Grace McNeely, Transylvania County
  • Junior Market Swine Got to Be NC Champion
    • Harley Barwick, Lenoir County
  • Junior Market Swine Got to Be NC Reserve Champion
    • Sarah Morgan, Johnston County

Junior Breeding Gilt Show Champions

  • Junior Breeding Gilt Grand Champion
    • Logan Balance, Wilson County
  • Junior Breeding Gilt Reserve Grand Champion
    • Brittany Beasley, Johnston County
  • Junior Breeding Gilt Got to Be NC Grand Champion
    • Brittany Beasley, Johnston County
  • Junior Breeding Gilt Got To Be NC Reserve Grand Champion
    • Brittany Beasley, Johnston County


Junior Wool Breed Sheep Champions, Sept. 16   

Junior Wool Breed Sheep Showmanship Champions

  • Junior Youth 8 and Under
    • Macie Cowan, Henderson County
  • Intermediate Youth 9 – 13 years old
    • Randi Mae Eatmon, Transylvania County
  • Senior Youth 14 – 19
    • Luke Tankersley, Henderson County

Junior Wool Breed Sheep Show Champions

  • Border Leicester Champion Ewe
    • Macie Cowan, Henderson County
  • Border Leicester Reserve Champion
    • Molly Cowan, Henderson County
  • Cotswald Champion Ewe
    • Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County
  • Cotswald Reserve Champion Ewe
    • Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County
  • NC Wool Growers Champion Ewe
    • Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County
  • NC Wool Growers Reserve Champion Ewe
    • Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County
  • Shetland Champion Ewe
    • Benjamin Gaddy, Buncombe County
  • Shetland Reserve Champion Ewe
    • Miles Azelton, Henderson County
  • Fine Wool Champion Ewe
    • Kolton Pomeroy, Catawba County
  • Fine Wool Reserve Champion Ewe
    • Luke Tankersley, Henderson County
  • Long Wool Champion Ewe
    • Jackson Trantham, Buncombe County
  • Long Wool Reserve Champion Ewe
    • Jackson Trantham, Buncombe County
  • Overall Grand Champion Pair
    • Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County
  • Overall Grand Champion Fleece
    • Macie Cowan, Henderson County                       
  • Overall Grand Champion Ewe
    • Macie Cowan, Henderson County
  • Overall Reserve Grand Champion Ewe
    • Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County

Open Wool Breed Sheep Show, Sept. 17

  • Supreme Champion Ram
    • Christine Dotson, Henderson County
  • Supreme Champion Pair Ewes
    • Haley Hargus, Henderson County
  • Supreme Champion Ewe
    • Haley Hargus, Henderson County
  • Supreme Champion Fleece
    • Christine Dotson, Henderson County
  • Supreme Champion Flock
    • Christine Dotson, Henderson County
  • Supreme Champion Dam & Daughters
    • Haley Hargus, Henderson County
  • Premier Exhibitor – Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County

Fleece Show

  • Champion White Fleece
    • Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
  • Champion Colored Fleece
    • Christine Dotson, Henderson County
  • Champion Border Leicester Ram
    • Haley Hargus – Henderson County
  • Champion Cotswald Ram
    • Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
  • Champion NC Wool Growers Ram
    • Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
  • Champion Shetland Ram
    • Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
  • Reserve Champion Shetland Ram
    • Christine Dotson, Henderson County
  • Champion Fine Wool Ram
    • Elizabeth Tankersley, Henderson County
  • Reserve Champion Fine Wool Ram
    • Luke Tankersley, Henderson County
  • Champion Long Wool Ram
    • Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
  • Reserve Champion Long Wool Ram
    • Haley Hargus, Henderson County
  • Champion and Reserve Champion Border Leicester Ewe
    • Haley Hargus, Henderson County           
  • Champion and Reserve Champion Cotswald Ewe
    • Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
  • Champion and Reserve Champion NC Wool Growers Ewe
    • Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
  • Champion and Reserve Champion Shetland Ewe
    • Katie Gaddy, Buncombe County
  • Champion Fine Wool Ewe
    • Sheila Rodatz, Catawba County
  • Reserve Champion Fine Wool Ewe
    • Elizabeth Tankersley, Henderson County
  • Champion Long Wool Ewe
    • Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
  • Reserve Champion Long Wool Ewe
    • Sheila Rodatz, Catawba County
  • Champion Medium Wool Ewe
    • Katie Gaddy, Buncombe County
  • Reserve Champion Medium Wool Ewe
    • Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
  • Champion Border Leicester Dam & Daughters
    • Haley Hargus, Henderson County
  • Champion Cotswald Dam & Daughters
    • Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
  • Champion NC Wool Growers Dam & Daughters
    • Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County
  • Champion Shetland Dam & Daughters
    • Katie Gaddy, Buncombe County
  • Champion Fine Wool Dam & Daughters
    • Elizabeth Tankersley, Henderson County
  • Champion Long Wool Dam & Daughters
    • Sheila Rodatz, Catawba County
  • Reserve Champion Long Wool Dam & Daughters
    • Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County

Junior Meat Goat Champions, Sept. 16 – 17

Junior Meat Goat Showmanship Champions

  • Novice Youth 8 and under
  • Junior Youth 9 – 13 year old
    • Tyla Marshall, Guilford County
  • Senior Youth 14 – 18 years old
    • Laura Jessup, Randolph County
  • Senior Plus Youth 19 -21 years old
    • Jordan Ramsey, Buncombe County

Junior Market Meat Goat Show

  • Champion Junior Market Meat Goat
    • Scarlett Denning, Johnston County
  • Reserve Champion Junior Market Goat
    • Laura Jessup, Randolph County
  • Got to be NC Champion Junior Market Goat
    • Peyton Taylor, Caldwell County
  • Got to be NC Reserve Champion Junior Market Goat
    • Jonathan Scarlett, Randolph County

Junior Commercial Doe Meat Goats

  • Champion Junior Commercial Doe Kids
    • Scarlett Denning, Johnston County
  • Reserve Champion Junior Commercial Doe Kids
    • Katelyn Hewitt, Rockingham County
  • Got to be NC Champion Junior Commercial Doe Kids
    • Sophie Marshall, Guilford County
  • Got to be NC Reserve Champion Junior Commercial Doe Kids
    • Katelyn Hewitt, Rockingham County
  • Champion Junior Commercial Does
    • Jonathan Scarlett, Randolph County
  • Reserve Champion Junior Commercial Does
    • Caroline Scarlett, Randolph County
  • Got to be NC Champion Junior Commercial Does
    • Andrew Gillespie, Buncombe County
  • Got to be NC Reserve Champion Junior Commercial Does
    • Brayden Roberson, Buncombe County


Overall Champion Junior Commercial Does

  • Grand Champion Junior Commercial Does
    • Scarlett Denning, Johnston County
  • Reserve Grand Champion Junior Commercial Does
    • Katelyn Hewitt, Rockingham County
  • Got to be NC Grand Champion Junior Commercial Does
    • Sophie Marshall, Guilford County
  • Got to be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Commercial Does
    • Katelyn Hewitt, Rockingham County

Junior Dairy Cattle Champions, Sept. 17


Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship Champions

  • Novice Youth 8 and under
    • Raelynn Grebe, Davie County
  • Junior Youth 9 – 13 years old
    • Josie Calhoun, Surry County
  • Senior Youth 14 – 18 years old
    • Grace Debusk, McMinn County, Tenn.
  • Senior Plus Youth 19 - 21
    • Alison Graves, Jefferson County, Tenn.

Open Junior Dairy Cattle Show

  • Overall Supreme Grand Champion
    • Bryson Baldwin, Iredell County
  • Ayrshire – Junior Champion Female
    • Charlotte Canary, Catawba County
  • Ayrshire – Junior Reserve Champion Female
    • Hannah Loftin, Iredell County
  • Brown Swiss – Junior Champion Female
    • Soll Sutton, Haywood County
  • Brown Swiss – Junior Reserve Champion Female
    • Raylee McGaha, Haywood County
  • Guernsey – Junior Champion Female
    • Reece Tompkins, Alleghany County
  • Guernsey – Junior Reserve Champion Female
    • Isaac DeBusk, McMinn County, Tenn.
  • Holstein – Junior Champion Female
    • Ansleigh Gilbert, Hamblen County, Tenn.
  • Holstein – Junior Reserve Champion Female
    • Josie Calhoun, Surry County
  • Jersey – Junior Champion and Junior Reserve Champion Female
    • Andrew Cloyd, Washington County, Tenn.
  • Brown Swiss – Senior Champion Female
    • Hannah Loftin, Iredell County
  • Brown Swiss – Senior Reserve Champion Female
    • Cecelia Higgins, Rutherford County
  • Guernsey – Senior Champion and Senior Reserve Champion Female
    • Charlie McMurry, Cleveland County
  • Holstein – Senior Champion and Senior Reserve Champion Female
    • Julia Utsman, Washington County, Tenn.
  • Jersey – Senior Champion and Senior Reserve Champion Female
    • Bryson Baldwin, Iredell County
  • Ayrshire – Grand Champion
    • Charlotte Canary, Catawba County
  • Ayrshire – Reserve Grand Champion
    • Hannah Loftin, Iredell County                
  • Brown Swiss - Grand Champion
    • Hannah Loftin, Iredell County
  • Brown Swiss - Reserve Grand Champion
    • Cecelia Higgins, Rutherford County
  • Guernsey – Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion
    • Charlie McMurry, Cleveland County
  • Holstein – Grand Champion
    • Julia Utsman, Washington County, Tenn.
  • Holstein – Reserve Grand Champion
    • Ansleigh Gilbert, Hamblen County, Tenn.
  • Jersey – Grand and Reserve Grand Champion
    • Bryson Baldwin, Iredell County
  • Guernsey Junior County Herd
    • Stella Fortenberry, Cleveland County
  • Holstein Junior County Herd
    • Reagan Tompkins, Alleghany County
  • Jersey – Junior County Herd
    • Bryson Baldwin, Iredell County

Open Dairy Cattle Show, Sept. 16

  • Ayrshire – Junior Champion Female
    • Charlotte Canary, Catawba County
  • Ayrshire – Junior Reserve Champion Female
    • Laura Robson, Surry County
  • Brown Swiss – Junior Champion and Junior Reserve Champion Female
    • Heath McGaha, Haywood County
  • Guernsey – Junior Champion and Junior Reserve Champion Female
    • Charlie Kelly, Union County, SC
  • Holstein – Junior Champion Female
    • Josie Calhoun, Surry County
  • Holstein – Junior Reserve Champion Female
    • Sayland Dairy, Washington County, Tenn.
  • Jersey – Junior Champion Female
    • Sandy Baker, Randolph County
  • Jersey – Junior Reserve Champion Female
    • Easton Calhoun, Surry County
  • Ayrshire – Senior Champion Female
    • Madison Moncier, Greene County, Tenn.
  • Brown Swiss – Senior Champion Female
    • Sheila Mills-Mode, Haywood County
  • Brown Swiss – Senior Reserve Champion Female
    • Heath McGaha, Haywood County
  • Guernsey – Senior Champion Female
    • Ashley McMurry, Cleveland County                  
  • Guernsey – Senior Reserve Champion Female
    • Charlie Kelly, Union County, SC
  • Holstein – Senior Champion Female
    • Sayland Dairy, Washington County, Tenn.
  • Holstein – Senior Reserve Champion Female
    • Shanna Langley, Randolph County
  • Jersey – Senior Champion Female
  • Jersey – Senior Reserve Champion Female
    • Amanda Baldwin, Iredell County
  • Ayrshire – Grand Champion
    • Madison Moncier, Greene County, Tenn.
  • Ayrshire – Reserve Grand Champion
    • Charlotte Canary, Catawba County
  • Brown Swiss - Grand Champion
    • Shelia Mills-Mode, Haywood County
  • Brown Swiss - Reserve Grand Champion
    • Heath McGaha, Haywood County
  • Guernsey – Grand Champion
    • Ashley McMurry, Cleveland County
  • Guernsey – Reserve Grand Champion
    • Charlie Kelly, Union County, SC
  • Holstein – Grand Champion
    • Sayland Dairy, Washington County, Tenn.
  • Holstein – Reserve Grand Champion
    • Shanna Langley, Randolph County
  • Jersey – Grand Champion
  • Jersey – Reserve Grand Champion
    • Amanda Baldwin, Iredell County
  • Brown Swiss – Junior Best Three Females
    • Heath McGaha, Haywood County
  • Guernsey – Junior Best Three Females
    • Charlie Kelly, Union County, SC
  • Holstein – Junior Best Three Females
    • Sayland Dairy, Washington County, Tenn.
  • Jersey – Junior Best Three Females
    • Sandy Baker, Randolph County
  • Brown Swiss – Breeder’s Herd of Five Females
    • Heath McGaha – Haywood County
  • Guernsey – Breeder’s Herd of Five Females
    • Charlie Kelly, Union County, SC
  • Holstein – Breeder’s Herd of Five Females
    • Sayland Dairy, Washington County, Tenn.
  • Jersey – Breeder’s Herd of Five Females

 

-30-

 

 

