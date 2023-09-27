N.C. Mountain State Fair announces final list of livestock winners

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

919-707-3004, andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov N.C. Mountain State Fair announces final list of 2023 livestock winners FLETCHER –Following is a list of winners in the N.C. Mountain State Fair livestock shows held Sept. 12-17: Llama Performance Champions Show – Sept. 12 Sub-Junior Performance Champion – Kimber Abendroth, Henderson County

Junior Performance Champion – Emmalyn Munsey, Henderson County

Intermediate Performance Champion – Aniyah Bechdel, Henderson County

Senior Performance Champion – Randi Mae Eatmon, Transylvania County Youth Poultry Show – Sept. 14 Overall Champion - Poultry Bantam & Duck Show

Silas Bartley, Henderson County

Overall Reserve Champion – Poultry & Duck Show

Beulah Crain – Buncombe County

Youth Bantam Poultry Champion

Silas Bartley, Henderson County

Youth Bantam Poultry Reserve Champion

Beulah Crain – Buncombe County

Youth Duck Show Champion

Beulah Crain - Buncombe County

Youth Duck Show Reserve Champion

Bentley Buckner - Buncombe County

Youth Geese Show Champion

Jacob Tally – Buncombe County

Youth Geese Show Reserve Champion

Addison Lefebvre – Buncombe County Youth Poultry Show, Sept. 16 Youth Poultry Showmanship Champions Junior Youth 8 and under

Maggie VonCanon, Transylvania County

Intermediate Youth 9 – 13

Molly Cowan, Henderson County

Senior Youth 14-18

Alana Taylor, Cleveland County

Youth Laying Hen Show Champions

Grand Champion PeeWee Laying Hens

Benjamin Gaddy, Buncombe County

Grand Champion Youth Laying Hens

Wyatt Buckner, Buncombe County



Reserve Grand Champion Youth Laying Hens



Katelyn Pomeroy, Catawba County

Top 4-H Club Youth Laying Hens

Barnyard Bandits, Henderson County



Runner Up Top 4-H Club Youth Laying Hens



Catawba County Livestock 4-H Club Junior Swine Show, Sept. 15 Junior Market Swine Showmanship Champions Novice 8 and under

Harley Barwick, Lenoir County

Junior Youth 9 - 13

Riley Ballance, Wilson County

Senior 14 - 18

Hannah Cooper, Perquimans County

Senior Plus 19 – 21

Brittany Beasley, Johnston County Junior Market Swine Champions Junior Market Swine Grand Champion

Hannah Cooper, Perquimans County

Junior Market Swine Reserve Grand Champion

Ella Grace McNeely, Transylvania County

Junior Market Swine Got to Be NC Champion

Harley Barwick, Lenoir County

Junior Market Swine Got to Be NC Reserve Champion

Sarah Morgan, Johnston County Junior Breeding Gilt Show Champions Junior Breeding Gilt Grand Champion

Logan Balance, Wilson County

Junior Breeding Gilt Reserve Grand Champion

Brittany Beasley, Johnston County

Junior Breeding Gilt Got to Be NC Grand Champion

Brittany Beasley, Johnston County

Junior Breeding Gilt Got To Be NC Reserve Grand Champion

Brittany Beasley, Johnston County

Junior Wool Breed Sheep Champions, Sept. 16 Junior Wool Breed Sheep Showmanship Champions Junior Youth 8 and Under

Macie Cowan, Henderson County

Intermediate Youth 9 – 13 years old

Randi Mae Eatmon, Transylvania County

Senior Youth 14 – 19

Luke Tankersley, Henderson County Junior Wool Breed Sheep Show Champions Border Leicester Champion Ewe

Macie Cowan, Henderson County

Border Leicester Reserve Champion

Molly Cowan, Henderson County

Cotswald Champion Ewe

Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County

Cotswald Reserve Champion Ewe

Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County

NC Wool Growers Champion Ewe

Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County

NC Wool Growers Reserve Champion Ewe

Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County

Shetland Champion Ewe

Benjamin Gaddy, Buncombe County

Shetland Reserve Champion Ewe

Miles Azelton, Henderson County

Fine Wool Champion Ewe

Kolton Pomeroy, Catawba County

Fine Wool Reserve Champion Ewe

Luke Tankersley, Henderson County

Long Wool Champion Ewe

Jackson Trantham, Buncombe County

Long Wool Reserve Champion Ewe

Jackson Trantham, Buncombe County

Overall Grand Champion Pair

Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County

Overall Grand Champion Fleece

Macie Cowan, Henderson County

Overall Grand Champion Ewe

Macie Cowan, Henderson County

Overall Reserve Grand Champion Ewe

Reagan Trantham, Buncombe County Open Wool Breed Sheep Show, Sept. 17 Supreme Champion Ram

Christine Dotson, Henderson County

Supreme Champion Pair Ewes

Haley Hargus, Henderson County

Supreme Champion Ewe

Haley Hargus, Henderson County

Supreme Champion Fleece

Christine Dotson, Henderson County

Supreme Champion Flock

Christine Dotson, Henderson County

Supreme Champion Dam & Daughters

Haley Hargus, Henderson County

Premier Exhibitor – Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County Fleece Show Champion White Fleece

Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County

Champion Colored Fleece

Christine Dotson, Henderson County

Champion Border Leicester Ram

Haley Hargus – Henderson County

Champion Cotswald Ram

Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County

Champion NC Wool Growers Ram

Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County

Champion Shetland Ram

Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County

Reserve Champion Shetland Ram

Christine Dotson, Henderson County

Champion Fine Wool Ram

Elizabeth Tankersley, Henderson County

Reserve Champion Fine Wool Ram

Luke Tankersley, Henderson County

Champion Long Wool Ram

Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County

Reserve Champion Long Wool Ram

Haley Hargus, Henderson County

Champion and Reserve Champion Border Leicester Ewe

Haley Hargus, Henderson County

Champion and Reserve Champion Cotswald Ewe

Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County

Champion and Reserve Champion NC Wool Growers Ewe

Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County

Champion and Reserve Champion Shetland Ewe

Katie Gaddy, Buncombe County

Champion Fine Wool Ewe

Sheila Rodatz, Catawba County

Reserve Champion Fine Wool Ewe

Elizabeth Tankersley, Henderson County

Champion Long Wool Ewe

Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County

Reserve Champion Long Wool Ewe

Sheila Rodatz, Catawba County

Champion Medium Wool Ewe

Katie Gaddy, Buncombe County

Reserve Champion Medium Wool Ewe

Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County

Champion Border Leicester Dam & Daughters

Haley Hargus, Henderson County

Champion Cotswald Dam & Daughters

Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County

Champion NC Wool Growers Dam & Daughters

Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County

Champion Shetland Dam & Daughters

Katie Gaddy, Buncombe County

Champion Fine Wool Dam & Daughters

Elizabeth Tankersley, Henderson County

Champion Long Wool Dam & Daughters

Sheila Rodatz, Catawba County

Reserve Champion Long Wool Dam & Daughters

Debbie Trantham, Buncombe County Junior Meat Goat Champions, Sept. 16 – 17 Junior Meat Goat Showmanship Champions Novice Youth 8 and under

Junior Youth 9 – 13 year old

Tyla Marshall, Guilford County

Senior Youth 14 – 18 years old

Laura Jessup, Randolph County

Senior Plus Youth 19 -21 years old

Jordan Ramsey, Buncombe County Junior Market Meat Goat Show Champion Junior Market Meat Goat

Scarlett Denning, Johnston County

Reserve Champion Junior Market Goat

Laura Jessup, Randolph County

Got to be NC Champion Junior Market Goat

Peyton Taylor, Caldwell County

Got to be NC Reserve Champion Junior Market Goat

Jonathan Scarlett, Randolph County Junior Commercial Doe Meat Goats Champion Junior Commercial Doe Kids

Scarlett Denning, Johnston County

Reserve Champion Junior Commercial Doe Kids

Katelyn Hewitt, Rockingham County

Got to be NC Champion Junior Commercial Doe Kids

Sophie Marshall, Guilford County

Got to be NC Reserve Champion Junior Commercial Doe Kids

Katelyn Hewitt, Rockingham County

Champion Junior Commercial Does

Jonathan Scarlett, Randolph County

Reserve Champion Junior Commercial Does

Caroline Scarlett, Randolph County

Got to be NC Champion Junior Commercial Does

Andrew Gillespie, Buncombe County

Got to be NC Reserve Champion Junior Commercial Does

Brayden Roberson, Buncombe County

Overall Champion Junior Commercial Does Grand Champion Junior Commercial Does

Scarlett Denning, Johnston County

Reserve Grand Champion Junior Commercial Does

Katelyn Hewitt, Rockingham County

Got to be NC Grand Champion Junior Commercial Does

Sophie Marshall, Guilford County

Got to be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Commercial Does

Katelyn Hewitt, Rockingham County

Junior Dairy Cattle Champions, Sept. 17

Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship Champions Novice Youth 8 and under

Raelynn Grebe, Davie County

Junior Youth 9 – 13 years old

Josie Calhoun, Surry County

Senior Youth 14 – 18 years old

Grace Debusk, McMinn County, Tenn.

Senior Plus Youth 19 - 21

Alison Graves, Jefferson County, Tenn. Open Junior Dairy Cattle Show Overall Supreme Grand Champion

Bryson Baldwin, Iredell County

Ayrshire – Junior Champion Female

Charlotte Canary, Catawba County

Ayrshire – Junior Reserve Champion Female

Hannah Loftin, Iredell County

Brown Swiss – Junior Champion Female

Soll Sutton, Haywood County

Brown Swiss – Junior Reserve Champion Female

Raylee McGaha, Haywood County

Guernsey – Junior Champion Female

Reece Tompkins, Alleghany County

Guernsey – Junior Reserve Champion Female

Isaac DeBusk, McMinn County, Tenn.

Holstein – Junior Champion Female

Ansleigh Gilbert, Hamblen County, Tenn.

Holstein – Junior Reserve Champion Female

Josie Calhoun, Surry County

Jersey – Junior Champion and Junior Reserve Champion Female

Andrew Cloyd, Washington County, Tenn.

Brown Swiss – Senior Champion Female

Hannah Loftin, Iredell County

Brown Swiss – Senior Reserve Champion Female

Cecelia Higgins, Rutherford County

Guernsey – Senior Champion and Senior Reserve Champion Female

Charlie McMurry, Cleveland County

Holstein – Senior Champion and Senior Reserve Champion Female

Julia Utsman, Washington County, Tenn.

Jersey – Senior Champion and Senior Reserve Champion Female

Bryson Baldwin, Iredell County

Ayrshire – Grand Champion

Charlotte Canary, Catawba County

Ayrshire – Reserve Grand Champion

Hannah Loftin, Iredell County

Brown Swiss - Grand Champion

Hannah Loftin, Iredell County

Brown Swiss - Reserve Grand Champion

Cecelia Higgins, Rutherford County

Guernsey – Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion

Charlie McMurry, Cleveland County

Holstein – Grand Champion

Julia Utsman, Washington County, Tenn.

Holstein – Reserve Grand Champion

Ansleigh Gilbert, Hamblen County, Tenn.

Jersey – Grand and Reserve Grand Champion

Bryson Baldwin, Iredell County

Guernsey Junior County Herd

Stella Fortenberry, Cleveland County

Holstein Junior County Herd

Reagan Tompkins, Alleghany County

Jersey – Junior County Herd

Bryson Baldwin, Iredell County Open Dairy Cattle Show, Sept. 16 Ayrshire – Junior Champion Female

Charlotte Canary, Catawba County

Ayrshire – Junior Reserve Champion Female

Laura Robson, Surry County

Brown Swiss – Junior Champion and Junior Reserve Champion Female

Heath McGaha, Haywood County

Guernsey – Junior Champion and Junior Reserve Champion Female

Charlie Kelly, Union County, SC

Holstein – Junior Champion Female

Josie Calhoun, Surry County

Holstein – Junior Reserve Champion Female

Sayland Dairy, Washington County, Tenn.

Jersey – Junior Champion Female

Sandy Baker, Randolph County

Jersey – Junior Reserve Champion Female

Easton Calhoun, Surry County

Ayrshire – Senior Champion Female

Madison Moncier, Greene County, Tenn.

Brown Swiss – Senior Champion Female

Sheila Mills-Mode, Haywood County

Brown Swiss – Senior Reserve Champion Female

Heath McGaha, Haywood County

Guernsey – Senior Champion Female

Ashley McMurry, Cleveland County

Guernsey – Senior Reserve Champion Female

Charlie Kelly, Union County, SC

Holstein – Senior Champion Female

Sayland Dairy, Washington County, Tenn.

Holstein – Senior Reserve Champion Female

Shanna Langley, Randolph County

Jersey – Senior Champion Female

Jersey – Senior Reserve Champion Female

Amanda Baldwin, Iredell County

Ayrshire – Grand Champion

Madison Moncier, Greene County, Tenn.

Ayrshire – Reserve Grand Champion

Charlotte Canary, Catawba County

Brown Swiss - Grand Champion

Shelia Mills-Mode, Haywood County

Brown Swiss - Reserve Grand Champion

Heath McGaha, Haywood County

Guernsey – Grand Champion

Ashley McMurry, Cleveland County

Guernsey – Reserve Grand Champion

Charlie Kelly, Union County, SC

Holstein – Grand Champion

Sayland Dairy, Washington County, Tenn.

Holstein – Reserve Grand Champion

Shanna Langley, Randolph County

Jersey – Grand Champion

Jersey – Reserve Grand Champion

Amanda Baldwin, Iredell County

Brown Swiss – Junior Best Three Females

Heath McGaha, Haywood County

Guernsey – Junior Best Three Females

Charlie Kelly, Union County, SC

Holstein – Junior Best Three Females

Sayland Dairy, Washington County, Tenn.

Jersey – Junior Best Three Females

Sandy Baker, Randolph County

Brown Swiss – Breeder’s Herd of Five Females

Heath McGaha – Haywood County

Guernsey – Breeder’s Herd of Five Females

Charlie Kelly, Union County, SC

Holstein – Breeder’s Herd of Five Females

Sayland Dairy, Washington County, Tenn.

Jersey – Breeder’s Herd of Five Females -30-