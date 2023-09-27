Media Advisory: Former UN Spokesperson and Award-Winning Journalist, Michèle Montas Ft at 2023 Haitian Ladies Conference
This year's conference will delve deep into a more sustainable Haiti and offer invaluable insights and strategies that will shape the future.WASHINGTON, D.C, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 6th edition of the Haitian Ladies Network's weekend will take place in the nation's capital on October 6-8 2023, at the Omni Shoreham Hotel, for 3 days of educational and inspirational exchanges. It will feature a keynote by Michèle Montas, a fearless advocate whose unwavering commitment to human rights has inspired change on a global scale, attendees from across the world will connect in ways that will leave an indelible mark and ignite their collective power.
Keynote Address by Michele Montas:
Prepare to be moved and transformed by the award-winning journalist, and keynote speaker, the esteemed Michèle Montas. An iconic figure in journalism and human rights advocacy, Michele will share her insights, experiences, and wisdom, igniting the flames of inspiration in all who attend. Montas has over twenty years’ experience at Radio Haiti Inter which she directed after her husband, journalist Jean Dominique, was gunned down in 2000. During her three forced exiles in New York, Montas worked in Communications for the United Nations, serving as Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General and later as Senior Adviser to the UN Mission to Haiti. “U.N. experience was unique. First, culturally – I am a woman from the third world, and I was the voice of the Secretary-General and a man from South Korea. I saw different realities, but also many similarities. We are all humans…The world is so big, but also quite small.”
Highlights of Conference of Agenda
-Special Remarks by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
-Women in Entrepreneurship in Haiti: A session about the intricate world of entrepreneurship for women in Haiti.
-Engaging with Haiti Panel: At a pivotal juncture in Haiti's history and the national climate, attendees can hear voices from Haitian women on the ground.
-18th Annual Haitian Ladies Brunch: The signature brunch is a cherished tradition that unites Haitian women worldwide to connect, collaborate, honor traditions, and celebrate culture and achievements.
-Pap Jazz Nan Lakou ft Pauline Jean: An enchanting Friday evening event in collaboration with the Foundation Haiti Jazz that will showcase Haiti's culture, art, and cuisine.
-HERStory with Dominique Anglade and Régine Chassagne: This inspirational session draws from the life stories of two exceptional Haitian women: Dominique Anglade, a Canadian businesswoman, and former Deputy Premier and Minister of the Economy of Québec and Régine Chassagne, a GRAMMY-nominated member of Arcade Fire - the band she co-leads
-Real Tech Talk: In a candid conversation, two leading Haitian women in the tech industry will share their insights into tech innovation, including AI and cloud computing, offering guidance on breaking into this rapidly growing field during the Real Tech Talk session.
-Building Generational Wealth: This engaging session will unearth the secrets to building generational wealth and securing a brighter future.
-Digital Personal Branding: Strategies for Success (Gen Z Panel): This dynamic Gen Z panel will explore the world of digital personal branding and uncover strategies for success in the digital age.
About Haitian Ladies Network:
The Haitian Ladies Weekend dates back to 2005 as a simple brunch between five Haitian women. Since then, the Haitian Ladies Network®️ (HLN) has organically grown, officially forming after its 2016 briefing at the White House for Haitian-American women leaders. Attracting hundreds to the Washington, D.C. region annually and amassing an online community of over 95,000, HLN aims to create the largest global platform connecting women of Haitian descent to build community, share inspiration, and celebrate culture. Last year’s conference featured former Haitian Prime Minister, Michèle Duvivier Pierre-Louis, and former Canadian Governer General, Michaëlle Jean with a surprise guest appearance and performance by Grammy award-winning musician, Wyclef Jean.
