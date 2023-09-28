DC Chargers Market Expected to Generate $221.31 Billion by 2030, Growing At a CAGR of 13.2%

DC Chargers Market

The DC charger market size is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The DC charger market size is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to the increase in number of sales of electric vehicles and consumer electronic devices.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “DC Chargers Market by Power Output and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”.

The DC charger industry size was valued at $67.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $221.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.2%.

DC Chargers or direct current chargers are designed and developed for charging and recharging of electronic devices, automotive vehicles, and industrial equipment. These DC chargers are the prime components of the electric vehicle charging station as they supply electric energy required to recharge the electric vehicle. DC chargers recharge electric vehicles at a faster rate than AC chargers. DC chargers having power output of 10 kW to 100 kW is the most extensively used charger owing to its increased incorporation in charging of automotive vehicles and industrial equipment. Chargers having power output of less than 10 kW and more than 100 kW are expected to grow decently over the forecast period.

The constantly evolving portable electronics and wearable devices majorly drives the DC charger market growth. Further, increase in number of electric vehicles and the need to charge the electric vehicles boosts the need for DC chargers to charge the batteries of the electric vehicles. Moreover, the need for the constant DC supply in the industrial equipment to charge the batteries and other equipment contributes toward the growth of the DC charger market revenue. However, high cost of the fast DC charger is expected to hinder the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of DC Chargers Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, DC Chargers Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the POLED panel industry include:

· ABB Ltd

· AEG Power Solutions

· Bori S.p.A

· Delta Electronics, Inc.

· Helios Power Solutions Group

· Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Ltd.

· Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd

· Phihong Technology Co., Ltd

· Siemens AG

· Statron Ltd

DC chargers having power output of 10 kW to 100 KW segment contributed the maximum in terms of revenue to the market and accounted for around 47.0% share in 2020. Factors such as surge in adoption of electric vehicles and installation of charging station to charge the electric vehicle battery propels the market growth. DC chargers with power output of less than 10 kW is expected to grow at a decent rate, in comparison to the DC chargers with power output of more than 100 kW, owing to the high demand of the electronics devices.

Rise in demand for electrical vehicles, requirement of fast charging, and surge in the growth of the consumer electronics market drive the growth of the DC chargers market. In addition, market growth is driven by the various government initiatives that support toward the growth of the electric vehicles. Fast DC charging for electric vehicles have made it possible for the electric vehicles to cover the distance of more than 350 km and more in a single run. Further, the ever growing consumer electronics which use DC chargers to charge the batteries of most of the electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and other wearable devices have contributed toward the growth of the DC charger market.

