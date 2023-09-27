Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market to Propel at a Significant CAGR by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies - Pfizer, Santhera, Taiho, FibroGen, Sarepta, Capricor, Daiichi Sankyo, Solid Biosciences

Duchenne muscular dystrophy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities for efficient treatment options to be available in the DMD market.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities for efficient treatment options to be available in the DMD market.

DelveInsight’s Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Duchenne muscular dystrophy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Duchenne muscular dystrophy market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market size was found to be USD 1.7 billion in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total prevalent cases of DMD in the seven major markets are estimated to be around 34K in 2032

Leading Duchenne muscular dystrophy companies such as Pfizer, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, ReveraGen BioPharma, Taiho Pharmaceutical, FibroGen, Sarepta Therapeutics, Capricor Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Italfarmaco, Antisense Therapeutics, Solid Biosciences, and others are developing novel Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs that can be available in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs that can be available in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment include PF-06939926, Vamorolone, Pizuglanstat (TAS-205), Pamrevlumab (FG-3019), SRP-9001, Allogeneic Cardiosphere-derived Cells (CAP-1002), DS-5141b, Givinostat, ATL1102, SRP-5051, SGT-001, and others.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Overview

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) stands as the most prevalent type of muscular dystrophy affecting children. It is an inherited condition characterized by a gradual breakdown of muscle tissue and weakness. DMD falls under the category of nine distinct types of muscular dystrophy. DMD arises due to the absence of dystrophin, a critical protein that plays a role in maintaining the integrity of muscle cells. The first signs of this condition typically manifest in early childhood, usually between the ages of 3 and 5.

Key clinical features of DMD include progressive muscle weakness and atrophy in various voluntary muscles throughout the body. In its advanced stages, the heart and digestive muscles can also be impacted. Symptoms typically become noticeable in boys aged 1 to 6 years. Muscle strength progressively declines between the ages of 6 and 11. By the age of 10, some individuals may require leg braces for walking, and by the age of 13, most boys with DMD rely on a wheelchair for mobility.





Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Segmentation

The Duchenne muscular dystrophy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Duchenne muscular dystrophy patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The DMD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total DMD Prevalent Population

DMD Age-specific Prevalent Population

DMD Ambulatory and Non-ambulatory Population

DMD Mutation-specific Prevalent Population

Associated Comorbidities in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market

While there is currently no cure for any type of muscular dystrophy, there are treatment options available for certain forms of the condition, such as DMD. These treatments aim to prolong mobility and improve heart and lung muscle strength. Key therapeutic approaches for managing DMD include gene replacement or other genetic therapies tailored to specific mutations to restore dystrophin production, as well as strategies focused on membrane stabilization, enhancement of compensatory protein levels, and reducing inflammation to support muscle regeneration.

Additionally, there are several guidelines for diagnosing and managing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). These guidelines recommend the use of corticosteroids, which have been shown to benefit boys with DMD by stabilizing muscle strength, prolonging independent ambulation, and delaying the progression of scoliosis and cardiomyopathy. In the United States, there are approved products available, including EMFLAZA (deflazacort), VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen), EXONDYS 51 (eteplirsen), AMONDYS 45 (casimersen), and VILTEPSO (viltolarsen) for DMD patients. In the European Union and the United Kingdom, steroid therapies are commonly used, along with TRANSLARNA (ataluren), which is approved for DMD patients with nonsense mutation. In Japan, the only approved treatment is VILTEPSO (viltolarsen).

Sarepta Therapeutics stands out among the prominent market players, boasting three approved assets currently in circulation and an additional two in the development pipeline for DMD. Nevertheless, competition is on the rise. Examining the historical trajectory of DMD, the likelihood of market entry varies across the 7MM. Remarkably, the DMD market exhibits significant geographical disparities in terms of regulatory approval, with instances of products gaining approval in one jurisdiction while facing rejection in another despite presenting identical clinical data.

Key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapies and Companies

PF-06939926: Pfizer

Vamorolone: Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen BioPharma

Pizuglanstat (TAS-205): Taiho Pharmaceutical

Pamrevlumab (FG-3019): FibroGen

SRP-9001: Sarepta Therapeutics

Allogeneic Cardiosphere-derived Cells (CAP-1002): Capricor Therapeutics

DS-5141b: Daiichi Sankyo

Givinostat: Italfarmaco

ATL1102: Antisense Therapeutics

SRP-5051: Sarepta Therapeutics

SGT-001: Solid Biosciences

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Dynamics

The landscape of the DMD market is poised to undergo significant changes in the near future due to advancements in research and development efforts aimed at providing more effective treatment options. The DMD pipeline is robust, with numerous potential products in the advanced stages of clinical development. Notably, several new therapies for DMD treatment have gained recent approvals, including VILTEPSO’s launch in Japan. Therapies like Capricor’s CAP-1002 and Antisense’s ATL1102 are now poised for broader commercial opportunities. These therapies specifically target the improvement of upper limb functions in DMD patients and cater to a much larger patient population compared to exon-skipping therapies.

However, certain factors will impede the DMD market growth in the coming years. Glucocorticosteroids, the traditional go-to treatment, come with a range of undesirable side effects. Conversely, newer corticosteroids like EMFLAZA are not economically viable in the United States. Unfortunately, there is currently no cure or therapy to reverse the disease for nonambulant DMD patients. Additionally, the high cost of upcoming therapies presents a major challenge. The limited availability of participants for trial recruitment is a significant hurdle as well. Moreover, due to DMD’s rarity among pediatric diseases, clinical trials struggle to enroll a sufficient number of participants compared to more prevalent conditions.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Size in 2022 USD 1.7 Billion Key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Companies Pfizer, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, ReveraGen BioPharma, Taiho Pharmaceutical, FibroGen, Sarepta Therapeutics, Capricor Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Italfarmaco, Antisense Therapeutics, Solid Biosciences, and others Key Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapies PF-06939926, Vamorolone, Pizuglanstat (TAS-205), Pamrevlumab (FG-3019), SRP-9001, Allogeneic Cardiosphere-derived Cells (CAP-1002), DS-5141b, Givinostat, ATL1102, SRP-5051, SGT-001, and others

Scope of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy current marketed and emerging therapies

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy current marketed and emerging therapies Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Key Insights 2. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Report Introduction 3. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment and Management 7. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Marketed Drugs 10. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Analysis 12. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

