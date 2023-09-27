Saint Kitts and Nevis Attends the High-Level Plenary Meeting to Commemorate the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

New York – 27th September 2023 – The United Nations commemorated the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons by convening a high-level plenary meeting at its headquarters in New York. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Right Honourable Dr Denzil Douglas capitalising on his attendance at the General Assembly, attended the meeting in support of the cause. His presence signaled Saint Kitts and Nevis’ resolute support for the prohibition and total elimination of these lethal weapons.

Over the years, Saint Kitts and Nevis has unequivocally demonstrated its commitment to the destruction of these weapons by becoming a state party to a slew of associated international instruments. Moreover, the large body of domestic legal enactments relative to this issue bears testimony to the staunch determination to remain a nuclear-free zone.

Permanent Representatives to the United Nations of Jamaica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Brian Wallace, delivered statements on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), respectively. While the CARICOM statement highlighted that, “Maintaining nuclear arsenal is expensive[ and that] [t]he resources spent on nuclear weapons could be redirected to address pressing issues such as poverty, health care and climate change”, the latter reminded that in 2011, CELAC, at its inaugural meeting, issued a communique calling for the total elimination of such weapons, and declared the area a Zone of Peace.

The United Nations has been at the vanguard of a plethora of diplomatic initiatives to promote nuclear disarmament, and all United Nations Secretaries-General have actively advanced this goal. Secretary General Gutierres in his address to the meeting cautioned that, “The only real way to prevent the use of nuclear weapons is to eliminate them. Any use of nuclear weapons, anytime, anywhere and in any context will unleash a humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportion”.

Saint Kitts and Nevis will continue to advocate for the total elimination of this deadly weaponry as a moral obligation in pursuit of world peace.

Ms Kaye Bass, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ms Lecia Phipps, Third Secretary at the Saint Kitts and Nevis Permanent Mission in New York accompanied the Rt Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas to the meeting.