【Celebrate World Tourism Day together 】 MGTO organizes “Macao Courtesy Campaign ‧ Tray Race”

MACAU, September 27 - The World Tourism Day is designated on 27 September annually. Carrying on this long-held tradition, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) welcomed the Lucky Tourist this morning and organized the “Macao Courtesy Campaign ‧ Tray Race” in the afternoon to celebrate this annual global tourism occasion together in a lively atmosphere.

Lucky Tourists stroll into communities to experience festive air

MGTO Acting Director Cheng Wai Tong and MGTO Deputy Director Ricky Hoi arrived at Macau International Airport this morning (27 September) to welcome and present souvenirs to the Lucky Tourists on the World Tourism Day. It made a delightful surprise for the family Ravindran from Malaysia to become the Lucky Tourists of this year. Mr. and Mrs. Ravindran expressed that they accompany their son to Macao where he will further his studies, and they take this chance for a sightseeing journey in Macao. To stay in the city for four to five days, they will explore World Heritage attractions including the Ruins of St. Paul’s and A-Ma Temple. They will also stroll in local communities for an experience of the festive air on the Mid-Autumn Festival. To tap the convenience of twin-destination travel, they will make an excursion to Hong Kong as well.

Souvenirs were distributed to visitors at MGTO’s Tourist Information counters throughout the day, to promote the World Tourism Day as a global tourism occasion.

Macao Courtesy Campaign ‧ Tray Race

In line with the Macao Courtesy Campaign, the World Tourism Day Tray Race was themed as “Courtesy of Macao” this year. Divided into male and female categories, the Tray Race presented the first, second and third prizes as well as the “Courtesy of Macao” Best Costume Award in each category. Contestants were encouraged to wear outfits that exude the spirit of hospitality for visitors. To compete for the Award, contestants were thoughtfully dressed, making a colorful and lively spectacular.

At Largo da Companhia de Jesus and Senado Square, the starting and finishing points of the Tray Race, local singers Rico Long, Germano Guilherme and Winnie Lam performed the theme song “Macao Courtesy Campaign — Be My Guest ∙ Feel At Home”. Their performance encouraged frontline workers and residents to offer warm hospitality to every visitor as an ambassador of the destination, while delivering the message of the Campaign to visitors in the tourist district and branding Macao as a hospitable city.

MAK MAK joins the Race to cheer for contestants

Upon the sound of the air horn, the special guest contestant, Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK in the outfit for Macao Courtesy Campaign, joined the other contestants to set off from the Ruins of St. Paul’s, each balancing a bottle of Macau Beer on their tray. They ran down the lanes through the Historic Centre of Macao and delivered the beer safely to the finish line at Senado Square the fastest they could. The Race was filled with excitement, attracting visitors which took photos and cheered for the contestants on the way. The event manifested the charm of the destination.

About 158 contestants representing 24 local hotels and restaurants participated in the Tray Race this year. The first prize in the male category went to Rhoderick Robledo Garcia on behalf of Venetian Cotai Limited, whereas Deng Lingzhi from the Londoner Macao won the first prize in the female category. The “Courtesy of Macao” Best Costume Awards in the male and female categories were presented to Su Mingjiu from City of Dreams — Morpheus and Leavelle Rodriguez Belarmino representing Galaxy Entertainment Group.

At the prize presentation, MAK MAK performed the dance “Soar with MAK MAK” and Regina Dance Group presented “Fishermen’s Song of the Macao Sea”, a dance performance themed around drunken dragon dance as part of the traditional folk festival in Macao. The group was invited to perform the dance at the 14th National Dance Show and the Hong Kong Dance Expo 2023 this year.

Tourism and green investment

Since 1980, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has designated 27 September as the annual World Tourism Day with the objective to promote awareness on the importance of tourism across the international community, especially regarding its social, cultural, political and economic value. The World Tourism Day 2023 is themed around “Tourism and green investment”, which inspires the tourism industry to redefine and reset their direction of investments, calling for new and innovative solutions that promote sustainable tourism development. For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.un.org/en/observances/tourism-day.