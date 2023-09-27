Bruce Smith featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates around the country as a guest on Wall Street Today

Founder and President of The WealthKare Investment Centers, Bruce Smith featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, wealth and finance expert Bruce Smith III, was recently a featured guest on Wall Street Today. The show, which was filmed in New York City overlooking Times Square by an Emmy Award winning crew, included guests from around the country who shared their expertise and stories of their success.

Bruce Smith III is the founder and president of The WealthKare Investment Centers located

throughout central Pennsylvania. For over 36 years, he has helped families, doctors, and

business owners maximize their retirement wealth-building opportunities.

Bruce Smith III is the author of the Amazon #1 Best Selling book, Create Wealth, Retain Wealth™, and he and his team of advisors use powerful, proven, higher-level strategies that take advantage of wealth enhancing opportunities that are not found in most investment or retirement portfolios.

His exclusive BestFIT Retirement™ program helps families maximize the lifetime value from their portfolios, but also includes powerful lifetime tax-reduction strategies to further enhance their wealth- strategies that are not made available by most advisors.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Wall Street Today to audiences nationwide," said Zack Viscomi, the show's host, “entrepreneurs and their stories of success inspire me, and I hope to bring their stories to the forefront of conversation so that it can inspire others as well.”

Wall Street Today features premiere business experts whose interviews are focused on topics related to their respective industries, and their success in that industry. Wall Street Today provides valuable information for today’s business-driven world.