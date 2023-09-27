Submit Release
ABC arbitrage : Release of the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2023

Release of the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2023

ABC arbitrage announces that as of today its half-yearly financial report for the first half of 2023 has been publicly released and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document includes four parts :
- the half-yearly activity report,
- the consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2023,
- the statutory auditors' reports,
- the statement by the person responsible for the First-Half Financial Report.

The annual financial report can be consulted on the Group website at : abc-arbitrage.com, in the "Shareholders" page, heading Financial information / Financial reports.

