Direct Line Group takes the pain out of parking for car owners with AppyWay's parking intelligence

Direct Line Group has added AppyWay's on-street parking maps and restriction data to Caha! their all-in-one car app aimed at providing a one-stop-shop for car owners.

AppyWay's kerbside intelligence helps drivers to understand the confusion of complex restrictions, while navigating them directly to their destination, saving wasted mileage and fuel, and helping improve local air quality.

Now live, customers can save precious time and money by accessing the UK's most comprehensive parking restriction dataset within Caha!

Wednesday 27th September 2023, London, UK, AppyWay, Europe's most-awarded intelligent kerbside company has partnered with Direct Line Group, a leading UK insurance provider, to enhance the parking experience for its Caha! app users’. This collaboration integrates AppyWay's on-street parking restriction data, aiming to save Caha! users time, money, and fuel during parking.

As urban parking regulations become more intricate, finding a suitable spot is often a frustrating and time-consuming task. AppyWay's kerbside restriction data is renowned as the UK’s most comprehensive dataset. The integration of this dataset within Caha! empowers Direct Line Group's users with accurate, up-to-date parking information. This knowledge enables smarter routes, kerbing unnecessary trips, congestion, and pollution.

"The car ownership landscape is extremely fragmented and challenging and one of the biggest challenges customers face on a day-to-day basis is parking, especially when in a congested city” said Andy Broadfield, Director of Partnerships at Direct Line Group. "By partnering with AppyWay, we are simplifying the parking experience for our users, making it more convenient and stress-free, enabling them to confidently navigate the ever-changing parking landscape and focus on enjoying the drive.”

Dan Hubert, Founder & CEO of AppyWay adds, "We are delighted to have joined forces with Direct Line Group to bring AppyWay's parking intelligence to their Caha! app. AppyWay's granular destination maps help drivers save time, money and fuel while at the same time reducing congestion and pollution, and this collaboration allows us to reach even more car owners across the UK. By integrating our kerbside restriction data into Caha! we aim to Make Parking Forgettable™ for Direct Line’s customers and keep pounds in the pockets of drivers who are experiencing the squeeze of rising costs.”

Caha! already offers a wide range of features, including MOT & Tax reminders, local fuel prices, a digital document wallet and much more. The integration of AppyWay's kerbside intelligence is a significant addition to the app's functionality and is now live and available to all customers.

AppyWay

appyway.com

AppyWay exists to help cities decarbonise from the kerb up. We see the kerb as a catalyst – the key to powering progress with the most pressing urban mobility challenges.

Our platform of data, APIs and tools provide digital kerbside management solutions that enables sustainable mobility whilst better connecting cities with people and businesses.

Through close collaboration and industry leading partnerships, the AppyWay platform effectively acts as a ‘future mobility’ conduit between the public and private sector:

GovTech

Our Traffic Suite is a better way to manage traffic orders. The all-in-one award-winning platform is designed to manage, centralise and make traffic orders easy. Transition from manual, text-based orders to automated, highly accurate map based orders - with the only platform built for traffic teams.

Traffic Suite >

Fleets and Drivers

AppyWay business solutions keep people, goods and cities flowing. A full eco-system of comprehensive kerbside data APIs, payment solutions and CAV integrations improves kerb interactions for local enterprises, customers, deliveries, and fleets alike.

AppyWay mobile app >

Parking API >

Direct Line Group

Direct Line Group (DLG) is one of the UK’s leading insurance companies. The Group’s vision is to create a world where insurance is personal, inclusive and a force for good. Through its well-known brands which include Direct Line, Churchill, Privilege, Darwin, NIG, Direct Line for Business and Green Flag, DLG helps people to carry on with their lives, giving them peace of mind now and in the future. Its brands offer a wide range of general insurance products across motor, home, commercial, travel, pet and rescue, both direct to customers and through price comparison websites and it underwrites insurance products distributed by its third-party partners. The Group believes that by embracing sustainable practices it creates a better corporate culture able to provide more reliable products and bring long-term rewards for its customers, people and shareholders.





