Centenary University Introduces New Bachelor of Arts in Digital Humanities

Degree prepares graduates to marshal AI and other digital tools for responsible and ethical use in the workplace

Digital humanities courses provide opportunities for students to master digital platforms like Google Workplace apps as well as open-source resources, data visualization tools, and generative AI.”
— Dr. Erica McCrystal, Assistant Professor, Centenary University
HACKETTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centenary University has introduced a new Bachelor of Arts in Digital Humanities designed to prepare students to navigate the digital workspace responsibly, ethically, and effectively. Currently enrolling students for the fall 2024 semester, the program blends digital humanities courses with studies in English, history, communications, writing, computer science, and business. The new degree provides a broad-based foundation supporting careers in research, data analysis, digital marketing and content creation, education technology, library science, web development, and more.

“Digital humanities explores the space where culture meets technology,” explained Erica McCrystal, Ph.D., assistant professor of education and English. “This field applies digital tools to the humanities, emphasizing the importance of critical inquiry, responsible digital research, and creative expression. Digital humanities leverages technology to encourage students to think critically about how digital platforms are produced to communicate with the public as well as how they shape culture and society.”

The interdisciplinary program incorporates studies in literature, writing, film, and history with technology-oriented courses. The additional digital humanities courses provide opportunities for students to think critically while mastering digital platforms like Google Workplace apps as well as open-source resources, data visualization tools, and generative AI. Student projects may include creating interactive timelines and maps, producing podcast episodes, and telling multimodal stories in digital spaces. In their communications courses, students also have the opportunity to create in the University’s TV studio and on-campus studio for WNTI, Centenary’s streaming radio station. A required senior capstone project provides hands-on digital production experiences and can be shared with potential employers.

The recent emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to create text, images, music, and video illustrates the market need for professionals who can research and create across rapidly shifting digital platforms, Vice President for Academic Affairs Amy D’Olivo, Ph.D., said: “Today, it is critical that students gain experience working with AI and other digital tools in meaningful and creative ways that meet workforce needs. Because technology is always evolving, Centenary’s Bachelor of Arts in Digital Humanities teaches students to effectively navigate the ever-changing digital landscape.” With this experience, digital humanities majors are well-equipped for careers in a wide range of fields.

Explore the Bachelor of Arts in Digital Humanities at a virtual information session on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7 pm. For more information about the program, career opportunities, and the application process, contact Dr. Erica McCrystal.

Kristen Volkland
Erbach Communications Group
9088521400 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Centenary University Introduces New Bachelor of Arts in Digital Humanities

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kristen Volkland
Erbach Communications Group
9088521400 ext.
Company/Organization
Centenary University
400 Jefferson Street
Hackettstown, New Jersey, 07840
United States
+1 908-852-1400
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Centenary University offers extraordinary learning opportunities that empower students to develop intellectually, emotionally, and interculturally—keys to career and personal success. Under the leadership of President Dale Caldwell, Ed.D., the University aspires to advance its reputation as a world class institution offering innovative programs, including the world’s first Master of Arts in Happiness Studies, to lift the future for our students and local communities.

Visit Centenary University

More From This Author
Centenary University Introduces New Bachelor of Arts in Digital Humanities
Scholarships and Introductory Pricing Now Available for Centenary University’s First Cohort in the RN to BSN Program
Centenary University Offers New Master's Degree in Organizational Leadership - Business Master's Degree in 1 Year
View All Stories From This Author