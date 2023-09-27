Party General Secretary Trọng welcomes Cuban NA President, highlighting long-standing friendship between two nations

VIETNAM, September 27 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng met Cuban National Assembly President Esteban Lazo Hernandez in Hà Nội on Wednesday, highlighting the significance of the Cuban diplomat’s visit to the long-standing Việt Nam-Cuba friendship.

Welcoming the Cuban delegation to Việt Nam, General Secretary Trọng expressed his appreciation for the positive development in the relationship between the two countries and their respective parties.

Multiple activities have been organised to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s historic visit to the liberated zone in southern Việt Nam in 1973.

These events have helped promote the extensive history of the Việt Nam-Cuba relations to younger generations, consolidating the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

General Secretary Trọng underlined that Việt Nam always treasures and hopes to further deepen the special, solidary and comprehensive ties with Cuba, and calls for the removal of embargo policies against the South American country.

Cuban NA President Hernandez said that the Cuban party, government, and people always attach great importance to the relations with Việt Nam, which saw tremendous efforts from the two countries’ late leaders, Fidel Castro and Hồ Chí Minh.

The leaders and people of Cuba wish to carry on and promote this valuable heritage to expand and reinforce the ties between the two parties and countries for the benefit of the people as well as socialism, peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Cuba sees its relations with Việt Nam as one of strategic significance, while the late Cuban leader Castro said that the Cuba-Việt Nam ties were the symbol of an era.

Việt Nam always appreciates the heartfelt support that the country received from Cuba during its fight for national independence and unity in the past, as well as the country’s course of development today, said General Secretary Trọng.

The Vietnamese leader believed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba headed by First Secretary Diaz-Canel, the Cuban people would certainly overcome every challenge and successfully achieve the goals set out for socio-economic growth and the path to socialism.

Việt Nam is willing to share the burdens with Cuba and increase cooperation and assistance to the best of its ability, he said.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen the foundation of political relations between the two parties, which will serve as the compass for bilateral relations.

They also asked that the countries’ respective ministries, sectors, organisations, and localities enhance cooperation and implement high-level agreements and programmes.

They should also increase knowledge and experience exchanges, especially in highly potential areas for growth in the fields of economy, trade, investment, agriculture, education, biotechnology, and health.

Congratulating Việt Nam on its growth achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party, Cuban NA President Hernandez expressed appreciation for the country’s supportive policies towards Cuba.

He also gave high regard to the multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba, which ranges from technology transfer, expert visits to food security support in the difficult contexts that Cuba is facing.

Presenting Cuba’s plans and areas of interest for investment cooperation, the Cuban leader said that Cuba will take action on the commitments it has made and will facilitate Vietnamese businesses’ operations in Cuba, in addition to promoting collaboration between companies, organisations, and localities of the two countries.

General Secretary Trọng sent his regards to Cuban General Raul Castro Ruz and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Diaz-Canel and hoped to soon receive them in Việt Nam.— VNS