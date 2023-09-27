Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market Expected to Touch $20.08 Billion by 2027 at 27.3% CAGR Growth From 2020-2027

EV Transmission Market

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global EV Transmission Market Size generated $4.51 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $20.08 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 27.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an extensive analysis of drivers & opportunities, key segments, top winning strategies, major investment pockets, value chain, and competitive landscape.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4095

Growth in demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles, rise in production of electric vehicles, and government initiatives to support adoption of electric vehicles drive the growth of the global electric vehicle transmission market. However, high cost of electric vehicles hinders the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancement in electric vehicles and incorporation in vehicle to grid (V2G) EV charging stations create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

Based on type, the single-speed segment accounted for the largest market share, accounting for 95% of the market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the multi-speed segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 40.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger electric vehicle segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, holding nearly half of the global electric vehicle transmission industry, and is projected to witness its lead position in terms of revenue by 2027. However, the commercial electric vehicle segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 30.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Europe is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. Other two provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-transmission-market/purchase-options

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

COVID-19 has presented the world with an unprecedented economic, humanitarian, and healthcare challenge.

Rapid spread of the disease has led to a significant impact on the global automotive industry, with a downturn in demand for new and old vehicles.

The electric vehicle segment has been hit hard by this pandemic as these automobiles are mostly considered as modern day mobility and at the same time are costlier enough for ownership.

Attributed to the pandemic and its rapid spread across the globe, the demand & supply chain for numerous products came to a halt due to the unavailability of transportation mediums.

Moreover, during the end of 2020, the situation came in control in some countries due to which the demand & supply gap was fulfilled and there was significant growth in the registration of new vehicles due to the need to avoid public transport to commute from one place to another.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.,

Allison Transmission Inc.,

AVL List GmbH,

BorgWarner Inc,

Continental AG,

Dana Limited,

Eaton,

JATCO Ltd.,

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co.

KG,

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4095

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/06/01/2680552/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Charger-Market-Size-to-Reach-91-2-Billion-Globally-by-2032-at-29-3-CAGR-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/09/02/2509311/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Power-Inverter-Market-to-Garner-22-25-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/11/21/2559532/0/en/E-Bus-Charging-Infrastructure-Market-Size-to-Reach-18-8-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html