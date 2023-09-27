Generations Church Presents: REAL MEN - A Monthly Men's Connect Group Event

Franklin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin, Tennessee -

Franklin, TN - Generations Church is excited to announce its upcoming event, REAL MEN, a monthly men's connect group gathering aimed at fostering fellowship, spiritual growth, and community engagement. This event welcomes men from all walks of life to come together for a meaningful evening of connection, scripture exploration, and prayer. This event is open to the community and provides an opportunity for men to meet others in the Franklin community.

Event Details: Date: 10/01/2023, Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Location: Generations Church, Downtown Franklin, Dinner: Complimentary dinner will be provided for all attendees. A voluntary $5 donation is encouraged but not mandatory.

Generations Church, located in the heart of Downtown Franklin, TN, is a vibrant, non-denominational Christian community dedicated to following Jesus and sharing His life-changing grace within the city. The church's mission is to reflect the heart of Christ through community, a deep love for the Word of God, and fostering spiritual growth.

Pastor Kraig Wall, the driving force behind Generations Church, emphasizes the importance of connecting with one another and experiencing the transformative power of Christ. "Jesus came that we might have life, and have it more abundantly," says Pastor Wall.

Generations Church focuses on helping individuals and families grow spiritually while serving their community. Their commitment to God's truth is reflected in their actions as they strive to be a guiding light in the Franklin area.

The REAL MEN event epitomizes Generations Church's dedication to fostering spiritual growth and community engagement. Attendees can look forward to an evening filled with camaraderie and meaningful discussions on scripture, followed by a time of collective prayer. The atmosphere is warm, welcoming, and free from judgment, making it an ideal space for men to connect with one another.

"We want to encourage the constant pursuit of a deeper relationship with Him and His Holy Spirit," emphasizes Pastor Wall. "Our goal is for Christ to change our whole life and help us reflect His love to our community."

Generations Church invites everyone to join them in their mission to share God's love right in the heart of Franklin. The church offers Sunday services at 10:00 am, featuring age-appropriate programs for children, from Nursery and Preschool care to Generations Kids for children in 1st to 5th grade.

Additionally, the church hosts mid-week ministries on Wednesday evenings, providing opportunities for dinner, Bible study, prayer, and meaningful conversations. They are committed to equipping youth with practical tools for life, with specialized Bible study sessions for middle schoolers and high schoolers on select Sundays.

Generations Church believes that everyone, regardless of age or background, can experience the real love of Jesus today. All are welcome to attend the REAL MEN event and explore the vibrant faith community at Generations Church.

For more information about Generations Church and the REAL MEN event, please visit generationschurch.co or call 615-599-1580.

About Generations Church:

