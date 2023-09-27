MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee to meet Oct. 9

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee will meet in person and by web conference on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. The in-person meeting will be held at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters Office, 3441 Arendell Street, Morehead City, in the Second Floor Conference Room.

The committee is scheduled to select candidates for two at-large seats, one for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the other for the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council. The committee’s recommendations will be forwarded to the Marine Fisheries Commission.

A meeting agenda and WebEx link can be found here. Public comment will be accepted in person during the meeting, but not by web conference.