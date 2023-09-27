Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,793 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee to meet Oct. 9

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee will meet in person and by web conference on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. The in-person meeting will be held at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters Office, 3441 Arendell Street, Morehead City, in the Second Floor Conference Room.

The committee is scheduled to select candidates for two at-large seats, one for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the other for the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council. The committee’s recommendations will be forwarded to the Marine Fisheries Commission.

A meeting agenda and WebEx link can be found here. Public comment will be accepted in person during the meeting, but not by web conference.

WHO: N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee
WHAT: Select candidates for at-large seats for South Atlantic Fishery Management Council and Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council
WHEN: Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.
WHERE: N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters Office
3441 Arendell Street, Morehead City
Second Floor Conference Room
And by Web Conference: Click Here for WebEx Link

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission Nominating Committee to meet Oct. 9

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more