Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,793 in the last 365 days.

Max Wegner is joining nesto as Chief Revenue Officer

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s with excitement that nesto, Canada’s leading digital mortgage lender, welcomes Max Wegner as its Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Max Wegner will be joining nesto to accelerate sales and mortgage operations across Canada including product management initiatives to support nesto’s fast growth for its direct-to-consumer arm. He will also scale the company’s growing business-to-business partnerships with major financial institutions like IG Wealth Management.

Max Wegner comes to nesto with 18 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Prior to joining nesto, Max worked at Rocket Mortgage. He played a core role in Rocket Mortgage's success in becoming the leading digital lender in the United States. In his last role, Max was Vice President of Seller Services and Vice President of Operations and Client Experience.

“I'm impressed by the speed at which nesto has built the technology and the streamlined customer experience. Canada is such an interesting market rife with opportunities to offer a better mortgage experience to Canadians, I am excited to support nesto’s mission and to continue building a best-in-class experience for Canadian homeowners and homebuyers”, says Max Wegner.

“It’s not every day that you have the chance to welcome a mortgage pioneer and leader like Max. He has an incredible track record, core expertise specific to mortgage operations and sales to bring to nesto,” says Malik Yacoubi, CEO and Co-Founder of nesto, “This is another testimonial to all the great work the nesto team accomplished over the last 5 years and the credibility nesto acquired along the way as Canada’s leading digital mortgage lender. I look forward to his efforts in regard to product innovation, operation excellence, and sales acceleration– it’s without a doubt he will be a force for great things here.”  

About nesto : nesto is Canada’s leading digital mortgage lending platform, with 300+ employees and qualified mortgage experts supported by advanced technologies. The company is on a mission to offer a positive, empowering and transparent property financing experience, simplified from start to finish to all Canadians. nesto is delivering on this mission by offering Canadians a leading digital mortgage experience and by empowering partner mortgage lenders to improve and streamline their mortgage lending operations with the nesto Mortgage Cloud.

For media enquiries, please contact:
Alivia Massimillo
alivia@nesto.ca
T: 516-398-2513


Primary Logo

You just read:

Max Wegner is joining nesto as Chief Revenue Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more