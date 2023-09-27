UgoWork introduces UgoPilot: Transforming energy management and battery intelligence for industrial trucks

Innovative software platform enhances fleet performance, operator safety, and sustainability

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UgoWork™, a Canadian lithium-ion energy solutions provider specialized in the material handling industry, is proud to introduce UgoPilot™, an innovative energy and battery intelligence management platform designed exclusively for industrial vehicle fleets. With a focus on real-time insights and data-driven decision-making, UgoPilot heralds a new era in energy management, empowering organizations to maximize fleet efficiency while prioritizing performance, safety, and sustainability.



"We've cultivated intelligence and harnessed our energy expertise through meticulous data collection from our cloud-connected batteries since Day 1," said Philippe Beauchamp, president and CEO of UgoWork. "Today's industry is shifting towards high performance products to meet safety, productivity and sustainability goals. The UgoPilot software suite is all about providing clarity. It generates the data-driven insights operations managers need to maximize the use of their fleets and enter into a new era of energy management that truly reduces carbon footprint and costs. Thanks to UgoPilot, batteries are not just black boxes anymore."

Pioneering fleet management transformation

Capitalizing on proven field results, UgoPilot will unlock multiple opportunities that include:

Secure: Safe and efficient equipment operation through real-time data

Safe and efficient equipment operation through real-time data Reduce : Comprehensive fleet data to confidently eliminate underused equipment

: Comprehensive fleet data to confidently eliminate underused equipment Optimize : Predictive analytics to maximize fleet throughput and asset life

: Predictive analytics to maximize fleet throughput and asset life Support: Instant access to energy experts dedicated to helping you boost operational performance and achieve your mission-critical KPIs

A better battery is just the start

Beta testers are already praising UgoPilot as a game-changer for the industry. An early adopter of UgoWork solutions and beta tester operating one of the largest 3PL operations in Canada shared, "UgoPilot's analysis of raw data provides insight that translates into action. Its prioritized features such as real-time fleet status, instant notifications, and personalized reporting have revolutionized our operations. UgoWork's Energy Experts provide unparalleled support, helping us reach our fleet reduction and productivity goals."

UgoPilot is set to reshape industries such as food and beverage, third-party logistics (3PL), warehousing and manufacturing. Designed for companies operating medium to large sized fleets, with each truck logging over 2,000 operational hours annually, UgoPilot stands as a beacon for businesses seeking enhanced fleet visibility, optimized performance, and significant energy savings.

Elevating industrial battery management

UgoPilot redefines energy management and battery intelligence for industrial trucks. With a phased rollout to select existing customers that started in the summer, the platform is now globally available, providing organizations the tools to harness actionable insights for unparalleled fleet performance.

Companies interested in transitioning to lithium-ion batteries, optimizing fleet performance, or seeking comprehensive energy management solutions can connect with UgoWork's energy experts to explore UgoPilot's detailed feature list and pricing.

About UgoWork

UgoWork develops, manufactures, and offers energy expertise and innovative lithium-ion power solutions that unlock the possibilities of Energy as a Service for the material handling industry. The company provides a flexible and cost-efficient consumption model that guarantees uptime and peace of mind. Its cloud-based approach to fleet optimization, pay-per-use program, energy insight, continuous field service, uptime guarantee, and end-of-life management enable fleet managers to execute their energy transition seamlessly. UgoWork’s products and energy solutions cater to industrial trucks operating in the food and beverage, manufacturing, transportation, and distribution sectors.

Based in Quebec, Canada, the company offers its advanced, cost-efficient, and proven energy management programs across North America to many fortune 500 companies. Visit ugowork.com.

