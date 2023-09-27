Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Size worth $42.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Emotion Detection and Recognition Market size is projected to grow from USD 23.5 billion in 2022 to USD 42.9 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the market growth include the adoption of AI, ML, and deep learning technologies worldwide, rising need for emotion recognition models by intelligent systems, and growing popularity of wearable devices.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Emotion Detection and Recognition Market"

351 - Tables

45 - Figures

330 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=23376176

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Adoption of AI, ML, and deep learning technologies worldwide Rising need for emotion recognition models by intelligent systems Growing popularity of wearable devices

Restraints:

Insufficient database and technical problems to lead to discrepancies and false results High production cost

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for IoT technology and applications Increasing government initiatives to leverage benefits of EDR technology

List of Key Players in Emotion Detection and Recognition Market:

NEC (Japan)

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Apple (US)

Google (US)

Tobii (Sweden)

Affectiva (US)

Elliptic Labs (Norway)

Intel (US)

Cognitec (Germany)

Trend: Facial Emotion Recognition Using Machine Learning

Facial recognition has existed for a long time and with advancements in technology, human mood may be roughly predicted from facial expressions and brain activity that have been recorded in video, electric signal (EEG), or picture form. Human emotion recognition is the need of the hour so that cutting-edge artificial intelligence systems can mimic and predict facial expressions. Making educated judgments about the determination of purpose, the advertising of offerings, or security-related dangers might benefit from this. While recognizing emotions from photos or video is a simple operation for the human eye, it is extremely difficult for computers to do and necessitates the use of several image processing algorithms for feature extraction. For this task, a variety of machine learning techniques are appropriate. Machine learning algorithms must first be trained before being tested against an appropriate dataset for any detection or recognition.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=23376176

Trend: Facial emotion recognition in content moderation

Facial recognition technology is useful for social media because it allows websites to swiftly identify violent or improper photographs that are posted on their pages. One of the biggest social media platforms, Tumblr, for instance, has prohibited several types of improper content from its website, including pornographic images, videos, and graphics. Face recognition guarantees that future occurrences of this kind are less likely. The program can assess the visual content of images and guess the age and gender of the participants owing to image recognition skills.

Another facial recognition feature for social media was launched by Facebook a few years ago. The face recognition software gives users the option to "tag" all of the individuals in their digital photo albums with a single click, linking their accounts to the images. Facebook built one of the largest repositories of digital photos in the world (although this system was later shut down due to public scrutiny).

By vertical, the Media and Entertainment segment accounts for the highest CAGR

Media and Entertainment vertical accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Online media streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney Hotstar, and Amazon Prime have gained popularity in recent years, leading in the rise of the media and entertainment sector. Apart from that, the business is leaning toward using real-time monitoring of the audience's emotional responses and delivering customized content to them. As a result, the media and entertainment segment are expected to have the greatest CAGR throughout the anticipated period.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=23376176

By end user, defense and security segment to account for a larger market size

The defense and security agency sector are expected to have the largest market share over the forecast period due to high demand in security, data privacy, and portability. Moreover, Al-based technologies like ML and NLP are employed to boost a nation's defense and security by driving the emotion detection and security agency end-user sector. Furthermore, organizations are focused on delivering innovative solutions to support core response efforts, ensuring the safe flow of goods and resources, and maintaining consistent communication. As a result, it is predicted that the defense and security agency segment will have the largest market during the forecast period.

Opportunity: Increasing demand for IoT technology and applications

The Internet of Things (IoT) technology makes it simpler to monitor and respond to all devices depending on a person's emotions, mood, and actions. Certain equipment, such as sensor input that affects the output of an industrial process at a remote location, communicate with one another without the requirement for human contact. The usage of loT applications is now increasing due to digital processes, productivity, cost savings, dependable data collecting and analysis, and other aspects. EDR technology may therefore be linked with loT applications to collect physiological, behavioral, and response data and responses for analysis and automated replies. As a consequence, better decisions will be made, making processes more efficient. According to DataProt's 2022 projection, there will be 25.4 billion active loT devices by 2030, connecting 152,200 times per minute by 2025. Therefore, by 2025, the potential economic value of loT solutions would reach USD 4-11 trillion. Moreover, IoT technology has enhanced corporate efficiency by 83%, and global loT investment will equal USD 15 trillion between 2019 and 2025. These results suggest that loT applications are increasing across the board, and the market for EDR will rise as a result of the rising number of loT applications. possesses a context menu.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

SOC as a Service Market

Certificate Authority Market

Cloud Security Market

Consumer IAM Market

Blockchain Identity Management Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com