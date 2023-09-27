Participating in a study visit to the Regional School of Public Administration (ReSPA)

SLOVENIA, September 27 - Mojca Štruc, Head of the Digital Inclusion Sector, presented the Digital Slovenia 2030 Strategy, which is an overarching document for the digital transformation of the Republic of Slovenia by 2030 and sets out the key strategic development orientations for the future. Key challenges are identified in six priority areas: gigabit infrastructure, digital transformation of the economy, digital public services, the path to Smart Society 5.0, cyber security, digital competences and inclusion, and related topics such as enabling environments and the green transition. The overarching objective of the strategy is to promote the digital transformation of Slovenia in all segments, i.e., society, the state, local communities, and the economy.

Next, Tadej Gabrijel, Deputy Director General of the Directorate for the Development of Digital Solutions and the Data Economy, presented the Digital Public Services Strategy 2030, which clearly outlined the direction of the development of digital public services in Slovenia, placing people and business entities at the centre of digital transformation. The strategy aims for citizen- and business-centred digital public services that enable citizens and businesses to interact with public administrations in an integrated, coordinated, secure, and efficient way.

The study visit is organised by the Ministry of Public Administration, which is hosting a foreign delegation of 17 representatives from the intergovernmental organisation Regional School of Public Administration (ReSPA) in Slovenia from September 25 to 27, 2023. The purpose of the visit is to familiarise the delegation with the activities of the public administration reform processes, the area of strategic planning, decision-making processes, and better legislation.

ReSPA is an intergovernmental organisation working to strengthen regional cooperation, promote joint learning, and support the development of public administration in the Western Balkans. ReSPA aims to help regional governments develop better public administration, public services, and overall governance systems for their citizens and businesses and prepare for European Union membership.

ReSPA operates through regional networks at three levels: ministerial, senior officials' network, expert working groups, and senior practitioners. The organisation also has a Programme Committee, composed of representatives of institutions responsible for government policy planning and European integration coordination processes, and four regional thematic groups:

- policy planning, better regulation, and government centre coordination;

- European integration and accession negotiations (with particular emphasis on governance aspects);

- governance and human resources development;

- service delivery (digitalisation and quality management).

The Regional Policy Development and Coordination Thematic Group (PDC) provides a regional platform for sharing experiences, mutual learning and streamlining of programmes, and the exchange of experiences with OECD and EU Member States. Through the work of this group, ReSPA will also promote and support other relevant policy dialogue forums. The members of the PDC Group are senior officials from different structures of the government centre. It includes 17 representatives coming from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia (three senior officials from each country and two ReSPA members), in order to familiarise themselves with the current situation in Slovenia and the activities in the public administration reform processes.