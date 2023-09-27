Epiq Announces New AI Capabilities and Legal Intelligence for Law Firms and Corporate Legal Teams

Experienced Epiq AI and Data Management Technologists Deliver Solutions Leveraging the Epiq Service Cloud

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq announced today the availability of new AI and analytics services and solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, providing the intelligence to manage and deliver the legal services outcomes they desire.



Epiq’s offerings include consulting and implementation services around AI technologies, such as generative AI and large language models, new ‘Metrics that Matter’ dashboards, RelativityOne Insights, and the private labeling of the Epiq Service Cloud , which is the delivery platform for Epiq’s services and solutions. Epiq works with clients to expand these offerings while delivering custom applications to those looking for AI expertise within legal.

Epiq’s AI Practice Group is staffed by experienced AI technologists and consultants delivering solutions across Epiq’s Legal Service Management framewor k.

“As early users of AI, our expanded AI Practice – consisting of a dedicated team of Epiq’s AI, data management, and analytics technologists and consultants – is addressing the needs our clients have expressed in leveraging today’s most powerful and modern technologies,” said Roger Pilc , Epiq’s Legal Solutions President and General Manager. “We are pleased to be helping our clients create their AI strategies, address their underlying data strategy and management needs, and build the GenAI platforms and applications envisioned to support their short- and longer-term opportunities.”

Today, nearly 1,000 Epiq clients leverage the Epiq Service Cloud, which has been growing in use by as much as five percent per month. The Epiq Service Cloud is a service creation and delivery platform and legal-industry knowledge-worker factory built upon secure private and public cloud-based infrastructure.

It leverages data management and analytics, AI, automation, workflow, and digital technologies to provide legal business intelligence, service request modules, spend management dashboards, data transfer tools, and on-demand project status updates. It also provides single sign-on capabilities for organizations that need access to legal applications, such as Relativity Server and RelativityOne, improving security via access control, at-rest encryption, and role-level security. Now, Epiq can enable law firm litigation support groups and corporate legal departments to private label the Epiq Service Cloud, powered by the new white labeling capability in Epiq Access, to deliver services to their stakeholders and internal clients.

Epiq is the largest global Relativity partner. Epiq Service Cloud ‘Metrics that Matter’ innovations for RelativityOne and Relativity Server users now include new RelativityOne Insights dashboards to help Epiq Managed Services clients achieve cost savings and greater efficiencies within their RelativityOne subscriptions. These dashboards feature detailed spend reports, storage growth and capacity, storage efficiency, user growth, licensing efficiency, revenue and profit estimation and forecasting, and other key subscription details.

“This new dashboard from Epiq aggregates RelativityOne usage information, creating data insights and actionable information,” said Ricky Brooman, Director of Litigation Support Services at Saul Ewing LLP. “With these insights, I can gain business intelligence and analyze our RelativityOne footprint. For example, we use the dashboard visuals and reporting features to determine when to move to a new data tier to improve the economics of our MSA contract.”

Also included are updated dashboards for Technology Assisted Review and Review Metrics that give clients a consolidated view of all their matters within Relativity. Leveraging this new reporting in the Epiq Service Cloud, clients can now visualize their AI usage trends with eDiscovery.

