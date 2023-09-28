The AzDA Cares Foundation: Uniting Efforts for a Healthier Arizona

AzDA Cares: Changing Lives, One Smile at a Time

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a pioneering effort to reshape the landscape of dental care accessibility and raise awareness about oral health in Arizona, the Arizona Dental Foundation and the Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation have come together to establish the AzDA Cares Foundation. This merger brings together two distinguished nonprofit entities that share a common vision of revolutionizing oral healthcare.

For years, the Arizona Dental Foundation and the Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation have demonstrated their commitment to providing essential dental services to underserved populations, increasing oral health awareness, and supporting dental education initiatives. Through their merger, they have created the AzDA Cares Foundation, which is poised to have a significant impact on Arizonians.

The newly formed AzDA Cares Foundation envisions a community united by compassion, aiming to prevent dental diseases and extend education and dental care to all of Arizona’s residents, regardless of their ability to pay. The ultimate goal is to prevent dental disease while working to address and restore dental health. The foundation is determined to eliminate the oral health crisis in the state.

The AzDA Cares Foundation Upcoming Events

Special Olympics Special Smiles - October 14, 2023: On October 14, 2023, the AzDA Cares Foundation will sponsor and participate in the Special Olympics Special Smiles event. This initiative imparts comprehensive oral health care information and teaches proper brushing and flossing techniques to participating Special Olympics athletes. The event will provide free dental screenings for the athletes.

Arizona Oral Cancer Walk - October 21, 2023: On October 21, 2023, the AzDA Cares Foundation will participate in the annual Arizona Oral Cancer Walk at the Phoenix Zoo. This event features health booths, engaging kids’ activities, oral cancer screenings, and an interactive oral cancer & HPV education center.

Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy - December 8-9, 2023: AzDA Cares will host the AZ MOM event, at the Coliseum at State Fairgrounds, offering free dental care on a first-come, first-served basis. With the support of over 1,000 volunteers, the event aims to serve 2,000 patients and provide $1 million worth of essential dental procedures. Last year, 1,160 patients received treatment, with $1,702,607 in total free dental care provided. Additionally, the foundation delivered: 8,454 patient procedures, $485,000 worth of life-changing procedures (including dentures and crowns), $104,400 worth of medical screening services, and $275,000 in free vision screening and glasses.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or further information about the AzDA Cares Foundation and its upcoming events, please contact:

Ava Evans

AzDA Cares Foundation Director

Ava@azdacares.org

480.344.5778

https://azdacares.org

About AzDA Cares Foundation:

The AzDA Cares Foundation is the combination of two esteemed non-profit organizations, the Arizona Dental Foundation and the Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation. Driven by a shared passion for enhancing oral health care accessibility, the foundation strives to create a healthier community by preventing dental diseases and promoting education and dental care for underserved citizens. The foundation's commitment to compassionate oral health aims to brighten smiles and transform lives across Arizona.