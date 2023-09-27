For Immediate Release

September 27, 2023

Department of Economic Development Awarded 2023 State Trade Expansion Program Funds to Help Small Businesses Enter Global Marketplace

Application Window for New Grants Opens Saturday

Montpelier, Vt. – Starting Saturday, September 30 small business owners and entrepreneurs in Vermont can apply for a new round of grant funding from the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP). This latest round of funding is made possible by a $249,000 grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Vermont STEP helps small businesses overcome obstacles to exporting by providing grants to cover costs associated with entering and expanding into international markets.

“We’re grateful to the SBA for this latest round of funds to assist Vermont businesses grow and find more customers beyond our borders,” said Commissioner Joan Goldstein of the Vermont Department of Economic Development. “There are lots of opportunities out there and our trade experts are standing by to connect with companies and build relationships that will help them thrive.”

STEP takes an active role in many activities including trade missions, marketing, website optimization, and trade shows. Examples of upcoming trade shows include one of the world’s largest medical trade fairs MEDICA in Germany, and the Aerospace Alley Tradeshow in Connecticut. Vermont companies can use all of STEP’s services and could be eligible for up to 75% reimbursement for taking advantage of some of them.

Vermont businesses interested in using STEP should reach out to Vermont STEP Program Manager Daegan Goodman at Daegan.Goodman@Vermont.gov before applying online. Daegan can connect you with events and services that best suit your needs, and help you determine if you are eligible for reimbursement.

