CareCloud's medSR Division Selected by Citizens Medical Center for Vital MEDITECH Expanse Installation

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology services for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced its medSR division has recently secured a significant technology transformation project through its selection by Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, Texas, to spearhead a vital MEDITECH Expanse installation.



With an impressive three-decade legacy, medSR stands as a highly regarded MEDITECH implementation partner, celebrated for its successful history of assisting healthcare organizations in seamlessly integrating MEDITECH Expanse. Their expertise extends across all MEDITECH platforms, including Expanse, Ambulatory, 6.1, 6.0, Client/Server, and MAGIC. Their comprehensive services encompass project management, subject matter experts (SMEs), information technology (IT) staffing, interim leadership, training, and activation. The medSR team, composed of seasoned professionals, brings extensive MEDITECH and operational experience to ensure that client objectives are not only met but exceeded in a cost-effective manner.

Citizens Medical Center, an independent community-based hospital with a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of South Texas residents, has been serving the community since 1956. Today, it operates as a 317-bed acute care hospital with a dedicated workforce of over 1,200 employees. Citizens Medical Center is recognized for its nationally accredited cardiology and stroke programs, exceptional emergency services, expertise in bariatric and general surgery, as well as its specialties in orthopedics, urology, primary care, pulmonology, oncology, labor and delivery, and comprehensive rehabilitation and wellness services.

Through its partnership with medSR as their healthcare information technology and operations consulting partner, Citizens Medical Center is poised to gain a multitude of advantages, primarily thanks to medSR's extensive MEDITECH expertise. These advantages include specialized knowledge, a streamlined implementation process, tailored solutions, ongoing support, efficient issue resolution, staff training, optimized performance, strategic planning, and cost-effectiveness. This partnership is set to significantly enhance the hospital's ability to provide top-tier patient care while remaining at the forefront of healthcare technology.

Duane Woods, chief financial officer at Citizens, expressed his enthusiasm for this strategic alliance, stating, "The strategic alliance with MEDITECH Expanse and medSR as our implementation partner marks a pivotal moment in shaping the future of our organization. We're thrilled to usher in a new era where our patients enjoy a seamless, unified healthcare record, be it in the ambulatory, emergency, or acute care settings."

Mike Reel, MEDITECH practice leader for medSR, emphasized the importance of the selection of an implementation partner for any healthcare organization embarking on a new electronic health records implementation. He stated, "medSR's extensive experience and proven track record make us a trusted advisor and partner for Citizens Medical Center as they embark on this important journey."

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

