Yale Home Expands Best-Selling Smart Lock Collection with Yale Assure Lock® 2 Touch and Yale Assure Lock® 2 Plus

Yale’s First Fingerprint Smart Lock and Apple Home Key Smart Lock Now Available

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yale Home , a leader in smart home security, today added two new products to its best-selling smart lock collection: Yale Assure Lock® 2 Touch and Yale Assure Lock® 2 Plus . These products deliver on Yale’s promise to expand its flagship product line with industry-leading innovations, including the brand’s first fingerprint smart lock, as well as its first smart lock to support Apple home keys. Both products are now available for purchase in the U.S. at ShopYaleHome.com, Amazon and Best Buy.



Providing even more ways to go keyless, Assure Lock 2 Touch is Yale’s first-ever smart lock with a built-in fingerprint reader, with the ability to register up to 20 different fingerprints. Users simply place their finger on the Yale logo to lock and unlock the door, adding to the many other ways to access the home — from using the touchscreen, the Yale Access app, asking a voice assistant, leveraging Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock, or sticking with a traditional key as a backup (with keyed models). With more ways to lock and unlock than ever before, users can keep their homes secure on their terms.

Another first for the brand, Assure Lock 2 Plus supports Apple home keys, allowing users to simply tap to unlock the door using a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch for easy and secure access to their home.1 All other users that share the Apple Home app will have a home key added to their Wallet as well. Home keys can still be used on iPhone for hours after it needs to be charged with power reserve, and on Apple Watch with Low Power Mode.2

“We take pride in Yale’s legacy of offering high-quality security products that our customers have trusted for more than 183 years – and these new smart locks are no exception,” said Garrett Lovejoy, Vice President of Product, Yale and August U.S. “With these additions to our best-selling Assure Lock 2 collection, we are delivering products that simplify access for the everyday household – whether through our new fingerprint-powered smart lock or our first-ever device that supports Apple home keys. With more ways to access and protect your home, you can come and go with peace of mind.”

Both the Assure Lock 2 Touch and Assure Lock 2 Plus promise the same advanced convenience, security and design features as the core Assure Lock 2 collection, including:

Simple guest access sharing and 24/7 control and visibility in the Yale Access app

Sleek, elegant and compact design that blends seamlessly into any home aesthetic

Bluetooth® and Apple HomeKit 3 built into each model

built into each model Option to add a Yale Wi-Fi Smart Module for additional benefits, such as remote locking and unlocking, granting guest access from anywhere, and voice assistant control via third-party integrations with top smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Google Home™ and Apple Home4

Both smart locks are available for purchase today in the U.S. at ShopYaleHome.com, Amazon and Best Buy. Assure Lock 2 Plus is also coming to the Apple Store later this year.

Assure Lock 2 Touch is available in a keyed or key-free touchscreen model in three timeless finishes: black suede, oil-rubbed bronze and satin nickel. Pricing: Bluetooth and Apple HomeKit-enabled for $199.99 Bluetooth and Apple HomeKit-enabled with Yale Wi-Fi Smart Module for $279.99

Assure Lock 2 Plus is available in a key-free touchscreen model in black suede and satin nickel, with oil rubbed bronze coming soon. Pricing: Bluetooth and Apple HomeKit-enabled for $209.99 Bluetooth and Apple HomeKit-enabled with Yale Wi-Fi Smart Module for $289.99

Yale Wi-Fi Smart Modules are also available to purchase as a standalone add-on for $79.99



ABOUT YALE HOME

Yale Home is a leader in smart home security that protects the people, places and things we love most. We secure homes throughout the United States and Canada with our innovative smart locks and smart storage solutions to protect front doors, interior doors, cabinets, package deliveries and more. The Yale residential brand in North America is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, a brand, innovation and channel leader within the home and security markets. For more information, visit ShopYaleHome.com .

ABOUT FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., is a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company’s growing portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Emtek, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, SentrySafe, Yale and August. To learn more about FBIN, its brands and environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, visit www.FBIN.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

yale@praytellagency.com

Apple, Apple Home, Apple Watch, HomeKit, HomePod, HomePod mini, iPad, iPad Air, iPhone, and tvOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Use of the Works with Apple badge means that an accessory has been designed to work specifically with the technology identified in the badge and has been certified by the developer to meet Apple performance standards. Apple is not responsible for the operation of this device or its compliance with safety and regulatory standards. To control this HomeKit-enabled accessory, the latest version of iOS or iPadOS is recommended. To use Home Key, iPhone XS or later with iOS 15 or later and Apple Watch Series 4 or later with watchOS 8 or later are required.

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Yale Home is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

1 To control this Apple HomeKit-enabled accessory, the latest version of iOS or iPadOS is recommended. To use Apple home keys, iPhone XS or later with iOS 15 or later and Apple Watch Series 4 or later with watchOS 8 or later are required.

2 Power reserve is available on iPhone SE (2nd generation and later) and iPhone XR or later. Apple home key is also available for use in Low Power Mode on Apple Watch watchOS 9 or later.

3 To control this Apple HomeKit-enabled accessory, the latest version of iOS or iPadOS is recommended.

4 Yale Wi-Fi Smart Module is required to enable partner integration functions.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fc32606-1bdd-4d6b-b5ad-6f880cf64d09

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fe4bb3f-d7d4-4f97-9962-285372e0945f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcbc96c8-da36-47ed-b571-09a6f0ae7181