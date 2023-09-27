SIRPant Immunotherapeutics to Present Trial in Progress Poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 38th Annual Meeting

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRPant Immunotherapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focusing on developing next-generation macrophage-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced it will present a Trial in Progress poster outlining the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial of SIRPant-M for the treatment of relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (R/R-NHL), at the 38th Annual Meeting of The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) being held in San Diego, CA, and virtually, November 1 – 5, 2023.



Details of the SITC poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: A first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of SIRlow activated macrophages (SIRPant-M) for the treatment of R/R-NHL

Presenters: Koby Kidder, Rita N. Bárcia, Stephen Fogelson, Candida Fratazzi, Nathanael McCurley

Date and Time: November 3, 2023, 9 a.m. PT – 7 p.m. PT

Abstract Number: 685

About SIRPant Immunotherapeutics Inc.

SIRPant Immunpotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation macrophage-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The cell therapy technology SIRPant employs is based on the reduction of SIRPα expression combined with activation of the patient’s own macrophages. This population of SIRPαlow activated macrophages are designed to attack the tumor following injection by activating the patient’s immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity that utilizes patient T-cells and antibodies targeting cancer neoantigens. Because SIRPant does not genetically engineer its cell therapies, the company believes its product candidates will be easier and less expensive to manufacture, with reduced toxicities, compared to current engineered cell therapies in the clinic, and may provide patients with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, SIRPant-M has a compelling product profile when compared to current gene-modified cell therapies. For more information, please visit www.sirpantimmunotx.com.

Investor Contact:

Matthew Guido

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

matthew.guido@sternir.com

Media Contact:

Robert Towarnicki

President & CEO

(610) 321-3111 Ext 700

rtowarnicki@sirpantimmunotx.com