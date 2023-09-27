As Demand Soars, Cornelis Networks and StorIT Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring AI and HPC Offerings to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornelis Networks , the leading provider of intelligent, high-performance networking solutions that accelerate the world’s most data intensive AI and HPC applications and workloads, and StorIT , a leading Value Added Distributor that enables enterprises to store, protect, manage and monitor business critical system application and data, today announced a strategic partnership designed to meet the rapidly growing need for AI, HPC and data solutions, services and expertise in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).



“The Middle East and North Africa are important regions for our growing business and we are pleased to welcome StorIT as our distribution partner in this geography. StorIT’s advanced technology solutions and IT infrastructure expertise coupled with their wide Reseller Channel Network will enable us to better serve customers across the region,” said Ian Wardrope, VP of EMEA Sales at Cornelis Networks. “For many years, the region has been at the forefront of HPC adoption in areas like Energy, Health and Life Sciences, and Education and we anticipate continued expansion fueled by AI.”

“We are pleased to embark on our relationship with Cornelis Networks to drive innovation in the fast-growing High Performance Computing market in the Middle East and North Africa. The proliferation of AI, ML and Data next to more traditional HPC workloads is driving huge demand for HPC in this region and Cornelis Networks is well suited to meet this growing need," said Suren Vedantham, Managing Director of StorIT.

Generative AI models require massive data sets and an unprecedented scale of compute resources to train. These workloads place immense pressure on the networks that drive them and require the power of Omni-Path interconnects to deliver predictable high performance at production scale. Cornelis Networks and StorIT plan to meet this demand in the MENA region with leading architectures to unlock the full potential that AI has to offer.

Meet with Cornelis Networks and StorIT at GITEX , October 16-20 in Dubai at booth # F1.

About Cornelis Networks

Cornelis Networks is a technology leader delivering purpose-built, high-performance fabrics accelerating High Performance Computing, High Performance Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence workloads in the Cloud and in the Data Center. The company’s products enable scientific, academic, governmental, and commercial customers to solve some of the world’s toughest challenges by efficiently focusing the computational power of many processing devices at scale on a single problem, simultaneously improving both result accuracy and time-to-solution for their most complex application workloads. Cornelis Networks delivers its end-to-end interconnect solutions worldwide through an established set of server OEM and channel partners. For more information, visit www.cornelisnetworks.com or email sales@cornelisnetworks.com .

About StorIT

StorIT Distribution, is the leading Value Added Distributor in the Middle East and North Africa for Enterprise IT Products and Solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of solutions and services that enable enterprises of all sizes to efficiently store, protect, manage and monitor business critical system application and data. With over two decades with a wide-spread reseller community and extensive market experience, StorIT offers pre-sales consultancy, project assessment, solution planning and design, technical implementation and deployment services. For more information, kindly visit us at

www.storit.ae or email info@storit.ae