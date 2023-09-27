Submit Release
MiNK Therapeutics To Present Data Update From Allogeneic iNKT Cells in Solid Tumors at SITC 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced plans to unveil updated clinical and translational data, along with insights on agenT-797’s distinct mechanism of action in solid tumors. A poster will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting on November 1-5, 2023.

Presentation Details

Title: Peripheral and tissue persistence of agenT-797, an allogeneic iNKT cell-based cell therapy for the treatment of cancer

Presenting Author: Marco Purbhoo, Ph.D., Head of Translational Research, MiNK Therapeutics

Abstract Number: 735

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/ and our Twitter handle @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Investor Contact
917-362-1370
investor@minktherapeutics.com

Media Contact
781-674-4428
communications@minktherapeutics.com

 


