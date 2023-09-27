Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,950 in the last 365 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results.

The Company’s third quarter 2023 earnings release will be released before markets open on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 and available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, ir.mercbank.com.

Participants may access the live conference call on October 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT) by dialing 1-844-868-8844 and requesting the “Mercantile Bank Corporation Call.” Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at ir.mercbank.com. An audio archive will be available on the Mercantile Investor Relations website following the call.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $5.1 billion and operates 46 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn @mercantile-bank-of-michigan.

CONTACT:   Charles Christmas
Executive Vice President & CFO
Mercantile Bank Corporation
616-726-1202
cchristmas@mercbank.com

Zack Mukewa
Director, Investor Relations
Lambert Global
616-233-0500
MBWM@lambert.com


You just read:

Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more